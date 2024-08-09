Health Ministry Provides Update on Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Initiative

In February 2018, the Government of India announced establishment of 1,50,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) erstwhile Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), across the country by December 2022. As updated by the States/UTs in AAM portal, a total of 1,73,881 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established and operationalized till 31.07.2024, by transforming existing Sub-Health Centres (SHC) and Primary Health Centres (PHC) in rural and urban areas to deliver the expanded range of comprehensive primary healthcare services with complete 12 package of services that includes preventive, promotive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative services which are universal, free, and closer to the community.

Number of AAMs operationalized, district-wise, as on 31.07.2024, is available at https://ab-hwc.nhp.gov.in/Home/Implementation_hwc_state.

A total number of 317.34 crore footfall has been recorded on these AAMs as on 31.07.2024. Total hypertension screenings done are 84.28 crore, total diabetes screenings done are 74.18 crore, total oral cancer screenings done are 49.88 crore, total breast cancer screenings done are 22.87 crore, total cervical cancer screenings done are 15.13 crore, total Wellness Sessions including Yoga are 3.98 crore and total teleconsultations conducted are 26.39 crore as on 31.07.2024.