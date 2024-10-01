Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) celebrates its 24th Raising Day

Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) celebrated its 24th Raising Day on October 01, 2024. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen JP Mathew laid a wreath at the National War Memorial New Delhi in remembrance of the fallen heroes, on behalf of All Ranks of the ‘Purple Fraternity’.

HQ IDS plays a pivotal role in coordination, integration and providing policy inputs for force structures, modernisation, and development of equipment of the three services, based on the anticipated threat perception. HQ IDS is critical to the efforts of the Defence Services in the preparation of joint plans for threats requiring a tri-service response, technology management, information assurance and utilisation of space assets, consolidating defence intelligence and promoting military diplomacy.

The HQ IDS also plays a significant role in formulating joint doctrines for strategic and joint operations, enhancing joint training of the three services and also with friendly foreign countries, developing inter-operable operational logistics and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation plans, as a part of National Crisis Management Group.

Adoption of Integrated Capability Development System, Joint Communication Architecture for seamless integration of defence networks and exploitation of data, Tri-services Satellite Earth Stations & integration of NavIC with IRNSS, Joint Doctrines on Cyber Space Operations and Amphibious Operations, raising of five Joint Services Training Institutes, creation of three Joint Logistics Nodes with four more under progress, and adoption of Common Maintenance and Support Infrastructure are the key milestones under the aegis of HQ IDS. During the last one year, several key initiatives like the Joint Commanders Conference 2024, three Tri-Services Commanders Conferences at the apex leadership level and two Parivartan-Chintan Shivirs with Service Chiefs and all components of IDS were undertaken.

IDS has played a significant role in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relationships with Friendly Foreign Countries; 18 new Defence Wings are under creation in various countries and five new wings have been set up within India. A large number of Joint Staff Talks to address national security concerns have been carried out. Joint training exercises, specifically Ex INDRA, Ex Tiger Triumph and Ex Bright Star, for assured interoperability have been conducted.

Specific efforts have been undertaken for achieving Atmanirbharta in Defence with a well defined indigenisation roadmap, under the Joint Services Indigenisation Centre. A high level Defence Indigenisation Committee has been established to oversee the implementation of Positive Indigenisation list and pursue Innovation in Defence programme.

The HQ IDS was raised on October 01, 2001 to provide an institutional framework for managing defence at a higher level, and integrate the three Services and other relevant elements in the quest of credible and comprehensive national power. It remains at the forefront of multiple initiatives aimed at furthering the Integration and Jointness among the Services, duly living up to its motto ‘Victory Through Jointness’.