HCLFoundation and UP Government Sign MoU to enhance veterinary services in Hardoi

NOIDA — HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech, and the Animal Husbandry Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh today signed an MoU to develop the Government Veterinary Hospital in Sandila, Hardoi as a Centre for Artificial Insemination & Animal Husbandry Extension Services (CAAES).

The collaboration aims to enhance the hospital’s technical capacity, including the establishment of USG & X-ray facilities, as well as pathological and diagnostic services, thereby strengthening the local animal husbandry ecosystem.

The MoU was exchanged by Shri K. Ravindra Nayak, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, GoUP, and Mr. Alok Varma, Project Director – Samuday and My Clean City, HCLFoundation. The Chief Guest at the MoU exchange ceremony, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, unveiled a training booklet by HCLFoundation on Improved Animal Management Practices for dairy farmers. Dr. Ashok Kumar, Chief Veterinary Officer, Hardoi, were also present at the ceremony.

“Today represents a major advancement in enhancing rural dairy development and animal health. This collaboration with the HCLFoundation highlights the Government’s dedication to providing farmers with accessible, high-quality veterinary care. The animal hospital will serve as a key element in improving livestock welfare and productivity, promoting sustainable growth in our communities,” said Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh

“We are committed to improving rural livelihoods through sustainable dairy development. With this MoU, HCLFoundation will create CAAES and assist dairy farmers with advanced husbandry practices and veterinary services. Our goal is to boost animal productivity, enhance milk quality, and drive economic growth. This initiative aims to foster lasting change for both livestock and farmers,” said Alok Varma, Project Director – Samuday and My Clean City, HCLFoundation.

Under HCLFoundation’s Samuday initiative, the Dairy Development project has become a vital livelihood source for small and marginal farmers, supporting over 37,000 dairy farmers across 328 villages in Hardoi. The project has trained over 14,000 farmers in Improved Animal Management Practices and organized 1,059 health and Fertility Improvement Program (FIP) camps, benefiting over 63,000 animals with essential veterinary services.