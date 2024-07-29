HCCB collects over 17,000 kgs of used PET bottles at the Puri Ratha Yatra 2024

More than 8,50,000 used PET bottles collected

Bhubaneswar – In a landmark environmental initiative, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages one of India’s leading FMCG companies in partnership with the Anandana Coca-Cola India Foundation; State Pollution Control Board, Odisha; Y4D Foundation and supported byFoundation for Climate Protection (FCP), Odisha Development Management Programme (ODMP) and Puri Municipality, has collected over 850,000 used PET bottles, totalling more than 17,000 kgs, at the Puri Ratha Yatra 2024. This year’s festival, which attracted millions of devotees, saw HCCB not only continue its commitment to environmental stewardship but also enhance its efforts to promote recycling and waste management among the festival attendees.

The project saw an elaborate set-up including dedicated zones for bottle collection and recycling awareness campaigns led by trained ‘Safai Sathis’. The drive received a boost from the Govt of Odisha, with the hon’ble Deputy Chief minister Sh. Pravati Parida inaugurating the main collection stall, symbolizing a strong partnership between public bodies and corporate commitment towards sustainability.

“Our mission to celebrate Puri’s Heritage with a ‘Used PET Bottle-Free Ratha Yatra’ has once again been vividly brought to life through this initiative,” stated Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer at HCCB. “We are delighted to see the tangible impact of our collective efforts in Puri.”

Over the 12-day festival, HCCB’s strategic placement of collection bins and awareness stalls, manned by enthusiastic volunteers, ensured that both attendees and locals were engaged in the company’s sustainable practices. This approach not only facilitated extensive waste collection but also educated the public on the importance of recycling.

“We are thrilled with the results of this year’s Rath Yatra waste management drive,” said Mr. Priyadarshi. “The collection reflects the robustness of our strategy and the hard work of everyone involved. It’s a proud moment for us at HCCB and a step forward in our journey towards a cleaner planet.”