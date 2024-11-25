HBT Kick-Starts 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Bhubaneswar : Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT), a Bhubaneswar-based pan-India NGO, has kick-started the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which runs from November 25th (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10th (International Human Rights Day).

On 25th Nov HBT inaugurated this significant campaign in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, kicking off a series of events that will span 16 days across various operational locations. These activities aim to address pressing issues like intimate partner violence, child marriage, and other forms of gender-based violence.

In Keonjhar, an event at an Anganwadi center in Patana engaged 40 participants, including women self-help group members, adolescent girls, and PRI leaders. The campaign highlighted the risks of sexual, physical, and psychological violence, along with the consequences of child marriage, and featured a rally with slogan activities to inspire collective action. Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar’s Bhagabati neighborhood, 26 adolescent girls and women participated in creative initiatives such as rangoli-making and an oath-taking ceremony, fostering discussions on safety, equality, and solidarity against gender-based violence.

In Girongi, Madhya Pradesh, HBT facilitated community-based training sessions on women’s rights and legal awareness. 45 adolescent girls and women participated in interactive discussions and viewed informative videos addressing domestic violence and other forms of gender-based violence. The program emphasized on building legal awareness about various legislations designed to protect women and girls from injustice and discrimination.

By tackling issues like intimate partner violence and strengthening legal awareness, the organization aims to create safer, more equitable communities. These efforts are part of a larger campaign to mobilize communities, empower survivors, and promote lasting solutions to gender-based violence.