Have It Your Way: LG TV, an Entertainment Hub for a Better Life at Home

One of the major trends in consumer electronics, the ‘personalized user experience’ is something LG TV owners get to enjoy every day thanks to the abundance of convenient, customizable features and lifestyle services accessible via LG’s webOS platform.

Since its launch in 2014, webOS has continued to evolve, offering increased functionality, services and options with each new update and version release. The latest webOS UI makes 2021 and 2022 LG TVs the ultimate home entertainment hubs – able to provide an ever-growing number of lifestyle apps, easier access to recommendations with the newly launched Life’s Good Hub and seamless mobile integration with effortless content mirroring.

Revamped to help users navigate the expansive list of services on offer, the new webOS Home Screen now includes the Life’s Good Hub section, where users can discover some of the latest lifestyle apps at the press of a button. The lifestyle section provides a curated selection of up to fifteen apps centered on improving a specific aspect of life at home, such as fitness, wellbeing or staying connected. A real time-saver, the new feature enables users to find services suited to their unique tastes and preferences, ‘handpicking’ the most relevant apps from the approximately 2,200 currently available* on the LG webOS platform.

Another important consideration for today’s users is the mobile experience and cross-device compatibility. LG’s ThinQ app has been updated to make it easier to mirror content from mobile devices to LG TVs. Users will enjoy being able to switch from watching on their mobile to watching on the TV when playing content from a range of different sources, including major streaming services, LG Channels and LG Fitness.

The new lifestyle content that LG continues to bring to the webOS platform shows that the company understands and appreciates the ways in which consumers’ needs and lifestyles have changed in recent times. Take RemoteMeeting, for example: an easy-to-use video conferencing solution designed with the growing ranks of remote workers – and those wanting to catch up with friends and family in other places – in mind. Setting up the app on LG TV is fast and simple as it doesn’t require connection to a laptop or PC. From August 5, users signing up to RemoteMeeting will receive a free, 6-month membership, no matter where in the world they call home.

In an uncertain world, self-care is just as important as connecting with others, and for that LG’s latest TVs support apps such as Insight Timer. The popular meditation app is engineered to help users combat anxiety, stress and poor-quality sleep through an array of uplifting and relaxing content and wellness tools. LG 2021 and 2022 TV owners can enjoy Insight Timer free for 12-months, granting them access to 150,000 guided meditations, soothing music tracks and more.

Fitness is a key component of achieving personal wellbeing, too, which is why LG’s latest TVs offer several apps that can help users turn their living rooms into private workout studios. 305 Fitness, which features invigorating dance workouts with music from a live DJ and popular subscription workout apps such as MaxPro, Fiit TV and Flexit, will be arriving later this year.

Additionally, LG’s webOS 22-powered TVs will soon be welcoming the hotly-anticipated IDOLLIVE app. A dream come true for the world’s legions of K-pop fans, the app lets users stream a plethora of compelling K-pop content, including live performances, exclusive interviews and music videos, and offers subtitles in five different languages (English, Japanese, Indonesian, Mandarin and Thai).

With an intuitive UI and a growing library of apps and services spanning entertainment, smart home management as well as personal growth and wellbeing, LG TVs with webOS continue to redefine the ‘personalized user experience’ and deliver a better life at home to consumers worldwide.