‘Hausla’ Becomes The Melodious Hope

By Roy, Bhubaneswar: The entire nation is under Covid-19 crisis which is causing mental and and physical breakdowns. Music proves to be a great motivator at such times. Taking the cause forward, music composer Elvis Valentine has composed ‘Hausla’, a motivational track featuring 53 artists in it. The song has been released by Times Music label and garnered a great response. “At such times while we mostly see negativity and suffering prevailing around, this is a small tribute to everyone who are fighting with the virus in the frontline as well as people staying at home. In our industry also ongoing projects, recordings etc. have stopped. People are losing hopes. This is our collective effort to spread optimism,” said Elvis.



Elvis also said that the making of ‘Hausla’ was challenging for the artists. Nevertheless, efforts were greatly invested. “Social media is great place. When ‘Hausla’ was planned, I posted on social media that we need fresh voices for this song. People started contacting. That is how this track is got its singers.”

Background music is an essential section of the entertainment world. Elvis, who is also a BGM artist, says that good BGM score enhances the graph of audio-visuals. Elvis has worked in various soap operas like Beyhadh season 1 & 2, and other big banner projects. However, he had started his career as a voiceover artist and recordist at the age of 17. When it comes to independently releasing the scores of the films, he opines, “This should be done. I don’t understand the reason why people do not do it here due to which most of the musicians are suffering. Releasing the score separately adds to it.”

Lastly, talking about working on multiple projects at a time Elvis points that it is very tricky to keep clean and separate track of each project. “The time has changed. Shows are not limited upto 100-150 episodes. Some do well, and some go off air due to low TRPs. It’s important to multitask to master over new genres and sustain the team. Because for today’s audience, content is the king,” he said.

Lyricist Anasmita Ghosh who has penned the song ‘Hausla’ shares that the song is really close to her heart. “What else can be the best than giving tribute to them who are our life saviors. I feel lucky for getting this chance. I had written something for Elvis and Shatadru a few days before lockdown which was impressive for them. When they conceived the idea of ‘Hausla’, they asked me to write it.”

Anasmita has been working with Elvis and his team as a background vocalist from 2019 for the television serial ‘Mata Vaishnodevi’ on Star Bharat. “Shatadru Kabir is our common friend who introduced me to Elvis introduced and told him that I write songs,” said Anasmita.

However, for Anasmita, music has been her heart and soul. She is into music through her family legacy. “I started learning from my parents. My formal training began when I was 8 years old. We lived in Bokaro for my father’s job but later shifted to Kolkata after my matriculation. My father took voluntary retirement for my career in music. Kolkata had better opportunities. ‘Mashruf’ is my self composed album after I started writing and composing around 2013 or 2014.”

Conceptualization of any artform is a great task. Anasmita, who has made things possible in her own way says, “I enjoy my work which is a great feeling. I don’t know whether its tough or not, but I love writing because it’s challenging. It’s tricky to put thoughts within a particular length and time frame along with understanding the mood of the composition. I write after the tune is made.”

After such a noble tribute Anasmita tells us how she is spending her lockdown days. Apart from my daily vocal practice, I am writing and composing songs. I am also cooking which I usually dont get time, and doing some handicraft works. It’s a good time to talk with friends which is theraputic. I am also giving online music lessons to my students.”

Elvis has collaborated with Rashid Ali in ‘Hausla’. Rashid is considered as one celebrated artist on this era. While narrating his venture with Elvis, he says, “I met Elvis about an year ago. We were living in the same building complex. Later, he asked to involve me in ‘Hausla’. I saw the cause was good, a tribute in the time of Covid 19. That is how we eventually worked together.”

Rashid is optimistic towards lockdown. “This lockdown period is very unique. The greatest benefit is it is allowing us to spend old times with our family. Time is well spent with music, practising guitar, working on new compositions. We should utilise this time in a productive way.

Music is in my blood. My mother was a singer. She used to do shows in UK and that’s how I grew up as a kid listening to music, travelling with her and doing little bit of stage appearances. I started playing guitar, got inclined towards western music and that’s how it started off,” Rashid shares about his life bits.

Rashid is well known for his famous song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’ from ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He retells the story to us. “With the success of ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’, many music directors like Sajid-Wajid approached for their songs. I did ‘Keh Do Zara’ for movie ‘Jane Kahan Se Ayi Hai’.

Rashid further speaks about his friendship with A.R Rahman. “Our friendship is going to be 20 years now which is hard to believe. We first met in UK where I was performing for a charity show. We immediately had a common flair between us. My mother was a Ghazal singer who worked with Ustaad Gulam Mustafa Khan. A.R was associated with him as well. I was so much into Jazz, fusion which he found interesting. I started doing tracks for him, playing guitar and all. We are more like a family than friends.”

‘Hausla’ reminds us of famous multi-artist projects. One of the singers of ‘Hausla’ Sandipa Dutta has done a commendable job. She is also the video editor of the project. Talking about her role in ‘Hausla’ Sandipa says, “It was an incredible opportunity to be a part of ‘Hausla’. The love we have received from people says it all. The song is a tribute to our fighters which makes it Inspiring.”

Sandipa’s voice has a unique and refreshing texture that separates her from crowd. Music has remained in her as she belongs to a musical family. Her mother is a singer. Sandipa’s musical journey kick-started after she featured on Indian Idol season II and won the heart of nation along with mentors Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, Farah Khan. But misfortune had it and she quit show at top-20 due to a mishap in family. But she didn’t let music go. She carried her passion along with her corporate job.

Sandipa has given her voice in many Hindi and regional films, and web contents. Sandipa collaborated with Shaan and Rekha Bharadwaj on ‘Fireband’ a Netflix original produced by Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra. Music was given by Rohit Kulkarni.

She has worked in many web series. She also was a part of T-series Mixtape along with Shreya Ghoshal, Amaal Malik, Jubin Nautiyal and many biggies with the team of Abhijeet Vaghani.

Sandipa has sung for melody king Viju Shah for the web show called ‘Times of Music’ a Times Music project which will soon on the floor. She is voice and featured face of the song ‘Soona’, a Zee Music Project. She was one of the judges for the Bangalore Mirror Local Vocal Talent Hunt.

Kasturi Mahesh is one of the voices of ‘Hausla’. She is the co-founder of woodstock studios.

She’s also the lead vocalist at jazz and blues band -The tipsy vinyl alongside playback artist.

Pankaj Dixit is a playback singer. He had worked with Vishal Bhardwaj, Mithoon, Aditya Dev in four movies by now.

He has featured in Mtv Unplugged along with legendary Rekha Bhardwaj.

Singer Debanjali Joshi was a top finalist in ‘Sur Sagar’ and ‘Super Singer’ for RADIO CITY 91.1 FM. She has also worked with Armaan Malik in the song ‘Chhoya Chhuyi’, and Ankit Tiwari in the song ‘Amavas’. Debanjali has also worked in Bengali and Gujarati movies, sung title tracks and episodic songs for TV serials on Colors TV, Life Ok, Zee TV, Doordarshan.

Her biggest collaboration is with veteran singer Shaan in a romantic number ‘Yaara tujhe’.

Ranabir Basu is a fund manager by profession who simultaneously following his passion for music. He’s part of one of the largest private equity funds in South-East Asia and is based in Mumbai. Ranabir is associated with several musical groups and enthusiasts to pursue his dreams. Singing to him is oxygen in life.

Vini Gora is a trained hindustani classical vocalist. She holds a doctorate degree in music from Delhi University. Much before Hausla, Vini has sung for many radio spots, corporates, and brands. Besides that, she has worked for a few soap operas and regional films. She is a live performer as well.

Singer Suvarna Tiwari is a remarkable vocalist. After lending her voice in many soap operas, collaborating with biggies such as legendary Javed Akhtar, Suvarna is featuring in ‘Hausla’. She has also done playback singing for a few notable films of Bollywood. At Cannes Film festival 2019 she along with team bagged ‘Silver Lion’ for a commercial where she worked as a singer and was featured in the film.

Payal Shah is a playback singer and live performer. She has sung in the movie ‘Kaarvan’ starring Irrfan Khan. She has given voice in many soap operas.

Recently, Zee Music and RDC Media released her songs ‘Pyaar Na Hove’ and ‘Maniyaaro’ respectively.

Neha Karode is a refined vocalist. She has sung a solo number ‘Shart’ for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Milan Talkies’ and the popular song, ‘Mon’ along with Jubin Nautiyal for Jeet Gangulli in the Bengali movie Jamai Badal.

Singer Keka Ghoshal is an versatile artist. Her works are evident that music has no language. Keka has sung over 500 regional songs in 18 Indian languages. She has the honour of many reality shows.

She has rendered her voice in a series of Bollywood films that includes ‘Ishq Ke Parinde’ with Sonu Nigam, ‘Revolver Rani’ starring ‘Kangana Ranaut, ‘Phoonk’, ‘Aagyaat’, ‘Rakracharitra’ etc.

Urbashi Bhaduri is a lawyer who chased be passion for singing. She has lent voice for many advertisements, jingles and short stories. She is a live performer as well.

Senjuti Das has sung for popular serials like Radha Krishan, Ram Siya, Luv Kush, Choti Sardarni etc.

Shatadru Kabir, is a trained classical singer. He has worked in many ads, soap operas, and films with renowned music composers and musicians like Rajiv Bhalla, Elvis Valentine etc. He has sung for Kargil Vijay Diwas 20 years of Indian National Army and backgrounds in ‘Syeraa’ and ‘Housefull 4’ in the direction of Julius Packiam.

Vernon D’Souza is a contemporary vocalist. His song ‘By my side’ was aired on BBC Asia among the top Asian acts of 2019. He has also performed some originals on Star Movies India.

Bharti Gupta has given voice in number of ad films. She has sung a jingle for Ram Sampath Sir which featured Shahrukh Khan for Byjus.

Basundhara A Banerjee has sung the theme of Dadasaheb Palke, 2014. She also owns many such similar credits. She has collaborated with legendary artist Asha Bhosle for an album.

Chetan is gifted with an unique voice texture. He is a live performer and a playback artist. He has been part of Web show called Times Of Music with team Of Musical Duo Sachin-Jigar .

Aavez hails from a musical family. He has shared the stage with legendary artists like Asha Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sachin Jigar etc. He has his own band called ‘Rooh’.

Archana Mohan Iyer is a trained Hindustani classical music. She debuted in bollywood with the song ‘Alag Thalag’ for the movie ‘Yeh Ladka Bhai Na’. She is active in the industry with television and jingle recordings.

Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami is a trained vocalist and a YouTuber with two active channels. She also teaches Music in reference to it’s health benefits. Anubhuti has a Masters Degree in Indian Classical Music from Calcutta University and a gold medallist from Lucknow Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapith. She also conducts many workshops all over India. Her main forte is training individuals in Bollywood singing techniques, vocal grooming, playback or Studio techniques and Indian classical music.

Chandreyee has sung a duet with Ankur Tewari in a Netflix film ‘Yeh Ballet’ directed by Sooni Taraporevala, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor. It was composed by Sagar Desai and written by Kausar Munir.

Pallavi Roy has sung for Netflix Series Sacred Games Composed by Alokananda Dasgupta & Bollywood Film Trapped. She has performed in a choir with AR Rahman Sir on MTV Unplugged.

Nirju Hazarika pursues music as a hobby. She is currently working as a content writer for Zee from a company named Spacebar. And also managing the entire business plan and everything related to Staccato Records.

Mohit Jaitley was known as Jr. Mohd. Rafi due to the texture of his voice. He is a live performer and has opened for Enrique Iglesias in 2011 in Halifax, Canada. Along with being a singer, He is a Music composer and producer. He owns a production house called JammTime. He has also direct Music Videos and has shot videos for people like Vishal Shekhar, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, DJ Suketu, and many more.

Shreya Banik is an entrepreneur by profession who has an inclination towards music. She has done a few playback singing and experimenting with new stuffs.

Ashimukta Khag has worked for the background score in a Marathi movie ‘Aangar the power within’ directed by Virag Madhumalati. She has also worked as a relay singer for guinness book of world record of Virag Madhumalati.

Sanchit Choudhary has worked for the background score in film ‘Gone Kesh’ featuring Shweta Tripathi, Jeetendra Singh, Vipin Sharma. He has also done Music & Background Score in a web series ‘Girlfriend Chor’ by Dice Media & MX Player.

Other Artists-

Roshan Rathod, Bishakh Jyoti, Moumita Banerjee, Raagini Kavathekar, Nilesh Jadhav, Sagnika Saha, Aabhik Ghosh, Zameer Darbar, Parth Roy, Natasha Valentine, Pallavi Chaudhary, Dilan, Keval Walanj, Pankaj Dixit, Subhankar Dutta.

Actors- Simran Sachdeva, Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Pankaj Pareek, Nanaki Asthana, and Lakshay Narula.

Dancers- Sangeeta Kapure, Mervin Dsouza, Ronan Stephen, and Krishna Pal.

