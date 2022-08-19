New Delhi : Haryana Transport Minister, Sh. Mool Chand Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of Haryana Roadways buses on Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal (KGP) Expressway on Friday. While checking bus tickets of the passengers, he came across various problems being faced by the passengers. He directed the bus drivers and conductors to take care of facilities being provided to the passengers.

Sh. Mool Chand Sharma informed that during the inspection, he stopped the bus plying from KGP Expressway of Rohtak depot to Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh and checked the tickets of the passengers. He took feedback of Haryana Roadways from the passengers. Haryana Roadways is the leading public transport system across the country. A large number of passengers travel in Haryana Roadways on a daily basis.

The Transport Minister said that the employees should maintain the status of Haryana Roadways. They should take special care of the facilities of the daily travelling passengers. He said that the State Government is going to increase the fleet of Haryana Roadways. For this, 550 electronic buses will also be included along with the common buses, he added.