Haryana Education Minister, Sh. Kanwar Pal says, transfers of teachers is being done to maintain the teacher-student ratio as per the guidelines of the Right to Education Act norms

New Delhi : Haryana Education Minister, Sh. Kanwar Pal while issuing a statement on the online transfer drive being run to overcome the shortage of teachers in schools said that these transfers of teachers is being done to maintain the teacher-student ratio as per the guidelines of the Right to Education Act norms.

The Education Minister said that the Education Department is executing the work regarding the transfer drive in a transparent and fair manner. In some schools, the strength of teachers is not equivalent to the strength of students.

In view of this, the Department is trying to ensure that the prescribed student-teacher ratio is maintained in every school across the State, added Sh. Kanwar Pal.

Divulging more information about rationalization, he said that there are many schools where the number of students is very less and because of this the teachers are teaching only for 2 periods in a day.

The Education Minister said that the Department is making efforts to take special care of the science faculty in these transfers so that the science students can also get an adequate number of teachers.

Terming the reports of closure of schools and abolishing the posts are baseless, Sh. Kanwar Pal said that some schools with low student strength have been merged with the school within the nearest 3 km radius. The Department will neither close any school nor it will abolish the posts of teachers, but after these transfers, the posts which remain vacant will be filled through Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and through direct recruitment. Complaints and suggestions given by teacher organizations are also being considered.