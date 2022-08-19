New Delhi : Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Sh. Dushyant Chautala said that special steps have been taken to improve the roads across the state. The government has made a provision of Rs. 25 crore each for the improvement and strengthening of the roads in each Vidhan Sabha constituency. Undoubtedly, this move will provide the best road facility to the common people.

Sh. Dushyant Chautala said this during the inauguration ceremony of road projects held at Sonipat Mini Secretariat today. MP, Sh. Ramesh Kaushik and MLA, Sh. Mohanlal Badauli were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 different projects of Public Works Department in Sonipat at a cost of about Rs. 87 crore. He said that the roads are being constructed in such a way that they will provide excellent connectivity with the villages. After visiting the villages regularly, it was felt that there is a need for improvement and enhancement of roads from time to time, due to which special efforts have been made to improve the roads of all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

Strengthening of road infrastructure plays an important role in the development of the country and the state

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the strengthening of road infrastructure will play an important role in the development of the country. Union Road Minister, Sh. Nitin Gadkari has fulfilled all the demands in connection with development of roads. Referring to various roads, he said that green highway will be constructed along Yamuna from Delhi to Ambala, which will reduce traffic on major highway routes.

Giving further information, he said that on August 28, Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction work of Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhoda. Maruti will manufacture electric vehicles in its plant on 800 acres and Suzuki on 100 acres. This will give a boost to the export market along with the development of the country. The construction work of Rail Coach Factory in Ganaur’s Badi has been completed. Steps have also been taken to give impetus to the International Horticulture Market in Ganaur, which will connect with the global market. These development projects will act as a benchmark. He also informed that an exemplary initiative of water conservation has been made by getting 6,000 ponds cleaned in the state.

15 Roads and a Bridge are included in the development projects worth Rs. 87 crore

Sh. Dushyant Chautala inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects of worth Rs. 87 crore, which includes the construction of 15 roads and one over bridge. Today, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated 11 roads and laid the foundation stone of four roads and a bridge. In this, roads of four Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Sonipat district were inaugurated at a cost of Rs. 5,582 lakh. He also laid foundation stone of road projects to be completed at a total cost of Rs. 3048.74 lakh. In addition to this, he also laid the foundation stone of the bridge to be completed at a cost of about Rs. 877.86 lakh.

In Ganaur assembly constituency, roads constructed at a total cost of Rs. 2610.56 lakh were also inaugurated, including Ganaur Bega to Shahpur Taga road and Umaidgarh to Ghasauli road at a cost of Rs 528.57 lakh, Bala Sayad Chhota Rajpur road of 5.52 km at a cost of Rs 414.30 lakh and Ganaur to Kheri Gujjar Ahulana Bali and Qutubpur Sardhana to Ganaur Shahpur Road at a cost of Rs.493.44 lakh and Bega to Ghasoli, Pabnera, Gyaspur to Sonarpur Road at a cost of Rs.559.11 lakh with special repair work of existing road at a cost of Rs.615.14 lakh. The work of improvement and widening of Ganaur to Chulkana road is also included in the projects.

In the Rai assembly constituency roads completed at a total cost of Rs. 882.45 lakh were inaugurated and the foundation stone for the projects to be completed at a cost of Rs. 2453.85 lakh were laid. These include 8.03 km road from Janti Kala to Manauli village road via Sersa Khatkar Bhera Bakipur at a cost of Rs 379.51 lakh and 7.70 km road from Chhatehra to Kanwali road via Garhi Bala at a cost of Rs 502.94 lakh. Along with the foundation stone of 4.60 km road from GT Road Nathupur Saboli to Narela border in Rai assembly constituency area at a cost of Rs.699.96 lakh was laid. In addition to this, foundation stone of crossing from HSVP Road (TDI City) to HSIIDC Road in Kundli Industrial Area at drain no.8 at a cost of Rs. 877.86 lakh was laid. Foundation stone of high level bridge and improvement work of Jharoth Narela road at a cost of Rs. 876.03 lakh was also laid.

In the Gohana assembly constituency, roads completed at a total cost of Rs. 1856.38 lakh were inaugurated and the foundation stone of projects to be completed at a total cost of Rs 310.44 lakh was laid. Inauguration of MDR-121 Via Rewara Katwal, Kath Road from Rithal to Bawana Lakhu at a cost of Rs. 632.67 lakh including the foundation stone of Chidana-Dhurana-Jawara-Bhadothi Khas-Buslana-Chhatehra-Matand-Jagsi road at a cost of Rs. 310.44 lakh was laid. Inauguration of Sonipat Gohana Road to Dubeta Via Khanpur road at a cost of Rs. 330.30 lakh and inauguration of Sonipat Gohana Road to Shahzadpur via Lohari Tibba, Bhatgaon, Hulahedi, Kilohad at a cost of Rs. 893.41 lakh was done including the inauguration of other improvement works.

In Kharkhauda Assembly constituency, with the inauguration of a road constructed at a total cost of Rs. 232.61 lakh, the foundation stone for projects to be completed at a total cost of Rs. 284.45 lakh was also laid. These include laying the foundation stone of upgradation work from Kharkhoda to Nirthan via Khanda Sehri Road and the upgradation of the road from 232.61 RKDB Road to Garhi Sisana road at a cost of Rs. 284.45 lakh.