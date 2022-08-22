New Delhi : Haryana Chief Secretary, Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal has directed the officers to ensure that all facilities are provided in the youth hostels built for the convenience of the sportspersons and youth. He added that we will ensure that youth should not face any inconvenience and should get all facilities at affordable rates.

The Chief Secretary was holding a meeting with the District Deputy Commissioners today through video conferencing to resolve the problems related to youth hostels. Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Dr. Mahavir Singh and Director, Sh. Pankaj Nain were also present during the meeting.

Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal said that the government has constructed these hostels to provide residential facilities to sportspersons and youth at low cost. Therefore, the maintenance of these hostels should be ensured.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners of Panchkula and Kurukshetra to visit the youth hostels and take stock of the facilities being provided there and make necessary improvements.

It was informed in the meeting that the office of Nehru Yuva Kendra is functioning in the youth hostels of Yamunanagar and Bhiwani. On this, the Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners that these hostels should be vacated within a month and the availability of all facilities should be ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner, Rewari apprised the Chief Secretary that at present Sainik School is running in the Youth Hostel. The building of Sainik School has been completed and the youth hostel will be vacated in the next 15 days. The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram informed that the office of Additional Labour Commissioner is operating in the youth hostel, which will be shifted to the hostel in a month.

In the meeting, Director of Sports Department, Sh. Pankaj Nain informed that at present youth hostels are established in 7 districts of the state namely Rewari, Gurugram, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Panchkula. The objective of these hostels is to provide affordable housing facilities to the sportspersons who are traveling for various sports events in the country. Apart from this, youth going on study tours or other trips can also take advantage of these hostels.