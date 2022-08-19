Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal takes command to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease, urges everyone to carry out steps to prevent the disease

New Delhi : Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal himself took command to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease in the state. While presiding over a meeting today, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary and the other senior officers of the Animal Husbandry Department to carry out steps regarding prevention of the disease. He said that we have to work in mission mode to fight this disease like we had done before during the Covid pandemic. He directed the Chief Secretary that all the available vaccination of this disease should be procured immediately as per the requirement of the state and the animals across the state should be immediately vaccinated. In this meeting, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister, Sh. J. P Dalal also connected through the video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal has directed the Chief Secretary, Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal to monitor every day status of containing the spread of lumpy skin disease. He directed the Chief Secretary to immediately hold a meeting of all the District Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and the officers of the Animal Husbandry Department to carry out steps for prevention of the disease. The Chief Minister has directed the officers of Animal Husbandry Department to work under the planned strategy to fight with the disease. He said that we have to work in mission mode to fight this disease like we had done during the Covid pandemic. The number of vaccines available in the market should be bought immediately and should be given to infected animals across the state.

Immediate vaccination to infected animals to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease

The Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal has directed the officers of the Animal Husbandry Department that the work of vaccination to prevent lumpy skin disease should be carried out expeditiously in the state. The doses that have been provided so far should be administered immediately. He said that the Animal Husbandry Department should first do rapid vaccination in those districts where the affected animals are large in number. After this, vaccination should be done in other districts also. The Chief Minister said that he himself will hold a conversation with the Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister regarding the vaccination and will put up the request of providing more vaccines at the earliest. The Chief Minister has directed the Animal Husbandry Department to get involved in the vaccination process to immediately control the spread of disease.

There should be maximum publicity of the causes related to the disease

The Chief Minister said that lack of cleanliness and infected animals are the main reasons for the spread of this disease. In such a situation, special attention should be paid to cleanliness by all the livestock owners. Along with this, the infected animals should be isolated and separated from other animals immediately. The movement of animals from one state to another should be restricted. He emphasized that the district administration should carry out the work of digging deep pits for burying the carcasses of animals that died due to lumpy skin disease so that the disease does not spread to other healthy animals.

Data related to disease to be updated every day

Sh. Manohar Lal has directed the Animal Husbandry Department to conduct monitoring at the micro level. He said that the data of the infected animals should be updated daily. Apart from this, the data of the animals that are dead due to lumpy skin disease should also be updated immediately. He said that gaushalas should also be monitored and the animals affected should be isolated and separated from other animals in the gaushalas. If there is any problem in carrying out these efforts, immediate help should be sought from the Deputy Commissioner.

In the meeting Chief Secretary, Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sh. V. Umashankar, Commissioner and Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sh. Pankaj Yadav, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister-II, Smt. Ashima Brar, Director General of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. Birender Singh and other senior officers were also present.