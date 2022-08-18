New Delhi : Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal on Thursday approved the preliminary report of Hathnikund Dam. He first took a review meeting related to the dam, after which he approved to send the preliminary report prepared by the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Apart from the Water Commission, this report will also be sent to five states. The Chief Minister said that Hathnikund Dam is an ambitious project of Haryana Government. This report is very important in the construction of this project.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that water is an invaluable resource of the earth. Every year during the rainy season water is wasted and the Yamuna river area gets flooded. In view of this the Haryana Government has decided to build a dam in Hathnikund. The catchment area of this dam will be about 11,170 square kilometer. The dam is to be built in the region of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. With its construction, Haryana will not only get electricity but also water supply. The annual power generation capacity of Hathnikund Dam will be 763 MU.

The Chief Minister said that as per the requirement of the Central Water Commission, it is necessary to first prepare a preliminary report for obtaining the ‘in-principle’ consent of the CWC for preparation of the DPR. This report is now to be sent to the Central Water Commission, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Ground water recharging will happen in the surrounding area due to the construction of the dam

Sh. Manohar Lal said that with the construction of Hathnikund Dam, ground water recharging will take place in the surrounding area and farmers will benefit from it. Apart from this, flood situation arises in the area of Yamuna river every year during the monsoon. This damages the crops of the farmers. With the construction of the dam, the problem of floods will be solved. The Chief Minister said that Renuka, Kisau and Lakhwar dams will get the benefit of the construction of this dam. Hathnikund dam will become the balancing reservoir function of these three dams.

Tourism centre will be built near the dam

The Chief Minister said that the dam will not only supply electricity and water, but it would also be made a centre of tourism. Any dam is also important from the point of view of tourism. The area where this dam is going to be built is very green and close to nature. It will also be developed from the point of view of tourists.

During this meeting, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sh. DS Dhesi, Chief Secretary, Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Sh. Apoorva Kumar Singh and other senior officers were present.