Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP Victory Expected, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence in the BJP winning the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections, stating the opposition lacks a clear agenda. At a press conference in Panchkula, he highlighted Haryana’s role in Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister and the BJP’s strong performance in previous elections. Pradhan criticized Congress, claiming they obstruct rather than act as a positive opposition. In the last two decades, Haryana has seen both BJP and Congress governance, and Pradhan believes the BJP will again secure the trust of Haryana’s people in the upcoming October elections.