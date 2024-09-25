Harsh Malhotra takes part in “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive of M/o Corporate Affairs under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024

Minister of State In Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Harsh Malhotra today (25.09.2024) participated in a plantation drive “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024 at Kota House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi alongwith the Senior Officers of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The event inculcates importance of Bhagidari Shramdaan and vitality of green cover for safer environment. The nationwide “Swachhata Hi seva Abhiyan 2024” is being observed from 17th September, 2024 to 02nd October, 2024 on the theme of Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata. “Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan 2024” aims to create greater awareness about the importance of cleanliness and environmental protection, with the plantation being a key activity. This initiative is a part of the Government’s efforts to promote a clean and green India under the Swachh Bharat Mission, which is being observed to commemorate the 10h anniversary of its launch by the Prime Minister in 2014 on 2nd October (Gandhi Jayanti).

Ms. Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs along with the officers/staff of the Ministry led a mass cleanliness drive at identified Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) in a public park near Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi on 24th September, 2024.

The cleanliness drive was carried out with enthusiastic participation to ensure cleanliness and make garbage free India a reality. The events underline the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to uphold the values of cleanliness and environmental responsibility as part of the larger mission of public welfare.