Harsh Malhotra assumes charge as the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs today

Shri Harsh Malhotra assumed charge as the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in New Delhi, today.

The 60-year-old is a first time Member of Parliament (MP) belonging to the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and has been elected from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency to the 18th Lok Sabha.

After assuming charge, Shri Malhotra interacted with Secretary, MCA, Shri Manoj Govil, and other senior officers of MCA and its affiliated organisations.

Active in public service for over three decades, Shri Malhotra became a councillor from the Welcome ward in 2012. In 2015, he was elected as the Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Shri Malhotra, one of the three general secretaries of the BJP’s Delhi unit, is a science graduate from Hansraj College, Delhi University.

After assuming the charge, Shri Malhotra was briefed on the key initiatives and policy issues of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and its affiliated organisations. He was also apprised of the ongoing issues and the forthcoming challenges.

Shri Malhotra expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and serve the country.