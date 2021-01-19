Harpreet A De Singh, Ceo, Alliance Air Participates In Operation Prabal – Preparation Of Agile & Brave Aviation Leaders, Wins Best Woman Performer Award

New Delhi: Harpreet A De Singh, CEO Alliance Air participated in the military style training – PRABAL (Preparation for Agile and Brave Aviation Leaders). A great Initiative by MOCA and CISF for Aviation Leaders to undergo Army style leadership development workshop for five Days in Behror, Rajasthan. Alliance Air Actively participated in Prabal training in January 2021 lead by CEO herself along with CSO, Alliance Air.

An alliance of organizations working under MOCA, the training instilled a wave of bravery, agility, courage, discipline & valor in all those who participated.

After participating proactively & enthusiastically in the training & winning the Best Woman Performer award , Mrs Harpreet A De Singh, CEO, Alliance Air said

“Jai Hind , I got the Best Woman Performer Award , however, More than that, I am glad I could do everything along with others much younger than me . It all only shows it is all in the mind and your own will power to cross your comfort zone and challenge yourself is what matters. Jai Hind. A big salute to Government of India, CISF and MOCA.”

