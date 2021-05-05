HARMAN India contributes ₹10 Crore ($1.35M) to PM Cares to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Bangalore: HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has today announced that it has contributed ₹10 crore to PM Cares as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in the country.

Prathab Deivanayagham, Country Manager, HARMAN India said, “It is heartening to see the entire nation coming together in this fight against the pandemic. Keeping in mind our commitment towards the community and our country at large, we are contributing funds to PM Cares in order to aid the governments’ endeavor to combat the COVID-19 crisis. Let us all pledge together in supporting India to flatten the curve.”

Earlier, the company had announced that it will cover the cost of vaccination for as many as 8,400 Indian employees and their dependents who are enrolled in the company’s medical benefits programme. The company has partnered with Apollo hospital to provide medical care for its employees, expanded their insurance covers and is offering financial support for urgent medical situations for its workforce.