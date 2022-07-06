“HariyaliMahotsav” to be organized by Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change

New Delhi : Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change will be organizing “Hariyali Mahotsav” on 8th July, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi in the spirit of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Hariyali Mahotsav, the “Tree Festival” is being organized to create awareness about the importance of trees in sustaining not only the life of the present generations but also to secure the future of forthcoming generations. Trees play extremely important role in mitigating adverse effects of climate change. This Mahotsav is perceived as an effective tool to instill enthusiasm among masses for forest conservation and planting trees. It holds immense importance in complementing the policy and program initiatives of the government towards environmental conservation. Hariyali Mahotsav is celebrated across the country in recognition of the crucial role of Forest/Greenery in maintaining the ecological balance and providing many ecosystem services to the planet.

Hariyali Mahotsav 2022 is being organized by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the State Governments, Police Institutions and Schools of Delhi for undertaking plantation drives on the occasion. Ceremonial Plantation drives are being organized with participation of 75 Nagar Vans throughout the country, 75 Police Stations and 75 Schools in Delhi/NCR and 75 degraded plantation sites in the different states as part of this Mahotsav.

The event would be graced by Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Lieutenant Governor, GNCTD, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The highlight of the event includes a concert by Ricky Kej.