Hardeep Singh Puri slams Kharge; “Shoot and scoot brand” states Puri

New Delhi: On Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri charged that the Congress Party has returned to its purported “shoot and scoot” social media strategy, which is predicated on disseminating false information, faked numbers, and bogus statistics.

Puri criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his claims that the federal government has not kept its election pledges, saying that even party leaders don’t check facts before expressing their erroneous views in public. “The Congress Party’s traditional shoot-and-scoot approach to social media strategy, which relies on false information, figures, and data, is once again in use”, he said.

The Union Minister wrote on X that “even their senior most leaders do not check facts before going public with their delusions.”

Puri refuted Kharge’s assertion regarding the increase in unemployment, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India’s employment growth throughout the years. “India has seen tremendous employment development over the years under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership.

Between 2016–17 and 2022–23, employment grew by around 36%, generating about 170 million jobs. Additionally, let me remind them that India’s economic trajectory shows consistent job creation in a number of important industries.

He wrote on X, “We are on our way to becoming the third largest economy in the world very soon from the lith spot their famous economists and policies left us in 2014.”

In his post, Puri emphasized that over this time, India’s GDP has grown at an average annual pace of more than 6.5%. “In the same time period, India’s GDP increased at an average rate of more than 6.5% while offering our youth direct and indirect employment possibilities. According to labor market data, the unemployment rate in India decreased to 3.2% in 2022–2023. Over 45% of the workforce is still employed in agriculture, which is gradually giving way to industry and services, he said.