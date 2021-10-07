Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates 62 PSA Oxygen plants set up by Oil and Gas Companies

New Delhi : Union Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri today inaugurated 62 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants installed in public health facilities across the country. The new PSA Plants installed in public health facilities across the country will be a beacon of hope for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The inauguration of the medical oxygen plants took place in the presence of Mr RameswarTeli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas& Labour and Employment, Mr Giriraj Singh, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mr Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, MoP&NG, Mr S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil and other dignitaries and senior officials from oil and gas companies present across several states.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Oil & Gas fraternity of India has risen to the occasion to reach out to fellow citizens and serve the people of India. “I am happy that the Oil & Gas companies are carrying this mission forward to strengthen the medical oxygen infrastructure of the country,” said Mr Puri. He highlighted the vital role played by Oil and Gas PSE’s during the second wave of Covid-19, saying that these companies served the nation in critical times by supplying High-purity oxygen from their refineries and converted several LNG tankers into medical grade oxygen carriers to strengthen the medical oxygen logistics in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr RameswarTeli said that Oil & Gas majors have been playing a crucial role by supplying a significant part of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) national requirements on a daily basis. He added that Petroleum Ministry and Oil & Gas PSEs are now going further to strengthen Indian’s medical oxygen resources and said that the 62 PSA Medical Oxygen Plants shall meet the medical oxygen needs of over 11,000 beds across 62 hospitals in several states. Mr Teli stated that MoP&NG is committed to contributing to this national crusade against COVID-19 in every possible way.