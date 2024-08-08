Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign to be Celebrated from 9th to 15th August

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced today, i.e., 8th August, 2024 that the third edition of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” (HGT) campaign will be celebrated from 9th to 15th August, 2024 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, the Minister said that the initiative aims to instill spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag, the Tiranga. The Minister urged the citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes and click a selfie with the flag and upload it on harghartiranga.com

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022 has grown into a people’s movement, embraced by diverse segments of society across the country. In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and 6 crore people uploaded their selfies with the flag on harghartiranga.com . In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded under the HGT campaign.

The Minister further informed that all States and Union Territories are actively participating in the celebrations, ensuring the campaign’s success. Key industry partners- e-commerce platforms, railways, civil aviation sectors, the Indian armed forces, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are also playing an active role in disseminating information and promoting the campaign. Self-Help Groups across the country are actively contributing to large-scale flag production and availability. This collaborative effort is turning the vision of honoring the National Flag into a reality and another milestone celebration of the people of India, by the people of India, he added.

Giving further details Shri Shekhawat informed that various outreach activities are being organized nationwide as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations, these include:

Tiranga Runs: To be organized in various cities across the country to promote patriotism.

Tiranga Concerts: Musical events featuring patriotic songs to celebrate our national heritage.

Street Plays (Nukkad Nataks): Performances in local communities to spread the message of unity and patriotism.

Painting Competitions: Engaging the youth and children in artistic expressions of their love for the nation.

Exhibitions on the Evolution of Tiranga: Showcasing the history and significance of the national flag.

Flash Mobs: Enthusiastic displays of national pride in public places.

Tiranga Bike Rally

A highlight of the campaign is a special Tiranga Bike Rally featuring Members of Parliament, set to take place in Delhi on 13th August at 8 AM. The rally will start from Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and end at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat episode on 28th July, 2024, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes to mark the Independence Day and continue the tradition of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga,’ which has seen huge public participation in the last two years.