Happier to see women athletes perform well at the international events : Union Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Fit India Movement in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) organised an All Women Fit India Walkathon at Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

The 2km event, was flagged off by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju who said that he was happy to see Indian Women perform well in the International events.”In the Olympics and other international events, our Indian Women are performing exceeding well, we are giving an equal platform to all, but I am happier when our women athletes perform well and it’s our dream to see the daughters of the country perform well internationally.”

The walkathon was led by the Secretary of Youth Affairs Smt. Usha Sharma and Fit India Mission director Smt. Ekta Vishnoi. Similar walkathons are being organised in 1000 venues across India.

Over 500 NYKS volunteers participated in the event in Delhi which also celebrated125 years of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.