Handloom Expo inaugurated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A district-level Handloom expo was inaugurated by collector Parul Patwari at Collectorate ground here on Monday, the Odisha state handloom weavers coop society ltd known as Bayanika has organized the expo in collaboration with the union government ministry of textiles, several handloom agencies from outside states and Jagatsinghpur civil administration to run till June 16. The expo aims to facilitate sustainable livelihood for the weavers of the state as well as a district by providing a common platform so as to market and exhibit their handloom products. As many as 25 numbers of stalls from some districts have been erected at the expo displaying handloom products, sources claimed that responding massive gathering of the local residents daily. The inauguration ceremony was attended by managing director Boyanika Shyamabhakta Mishra, ADM Jagatsinghpur Satchidananda Sahoo, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Pattnayak, and district officials. [Ends]