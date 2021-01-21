Hamdard Laboratories strengthen its medicine portfolio; launches twelve new Unani medicines for overall health and wellness

New Delhi: Continuing with their mission to make India healthy, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), India’s most trusted Unani brand, has launched twelve new OTC (over the counter) medicines to build strong body immunity and treat illness like fever, cold, cough, etc. Hamdard’s latest offerings continue to take advantage of trusted Unani formulations that offer holistic healthcare without any risk of side-effects.

The new range of products contains single ingredients like Aswagandhi, Kalonji, Gilo, and Jamun powder along with Zafran which are known for strengthening body immunity and overall health. Hamdard Laboratories has launched their first-ever range of Unani medicines, ‘Habb-e-Bukhar’ for fever, ‘Lauq Sapistan’for cough and cold along with immunity enhancer ‘Sufoof-e-Satte Gilo’ and ‘Khameera Hameedi’to strengthen the body. In addition, Hamdard has also announced the sachet version of their trusted product, Ayush Joshanda. The brand also launched ‘Memoprash’, a unique memory enhancement product for kids and adults alike.

Commenting on the launch of new products, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “With the commencement of vaccine immunization program, healthcare has rightfully taken the center stage in our lives. It is imperative, now more than ever, to build up the physical and mental health of the people. With our commitment to holistic healthcare, we have launched an array of multiple products to strengthen our bodies from the inside out. We encourage everyone to prioritize their health and strengthen their immunity through holistic Unani solutions.”

“At Hamdard, we have put our best foot forward in R&D to keep enhancing the quality of our products. We will continue to launch products that will help consumers tide over hard times and keep themselves healthy.” Mr. Majeed further added.

Furthermore, As a part of Hamdard’s healthy India initiative, Hamdard Laboratories has rolled out health vans with experts on board to offer free consultations along with zero cost sampling of their tried and tested immunity boosting products. Hamdard has launched the heath vans in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut and Lucknow.

Hamdard Laboratories manufactures various Unani medicines that provide preventive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare. The fundamentals of Unani diagnosis and treatment modalities are based on scientific principles and a holistic approach. Hamdard Laboratories is committed to making quality healthcare an affordable and accessible reality throughout the world.