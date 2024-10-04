Habisyali Registration 2024 in Puri Begins October 6

Habisyali registration 2024 will begin on October 6 in Puri, Odisha, providing benefits to registered habisyali women. Online registration will be open until October 11 through the site edistrict.odisha.gov.in.

Priority will be given to newly registered women, with four camps organized by the Puri administration to accommodate approximately 2,500 habisyalis. The scheme, successfully implemented for two years by the previous government, includes provisions for accommodation, worship, Kartik brata, bathing in ponds, and darshan of the Lord and Mahaprasad. Arrangements will also be made for crowd control at the temple during the busy month of Kartik, starting October 18.