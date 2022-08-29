H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands called on FM Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, today

New Delhi : H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands @UNSGSA called on FM Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, today. She lauded India’s advanced digital public goods infrastructure, particularly #IndiaStack for financial & economic inclusion & offered support for upcoming #G20India Presidency.

Besides, FM appreciated the contributions of @UNSGSA Queen Máxima to #FinancialInclusion, particularly with regard to the underserved & vulnerable sections of the population & shared India’s successful experiences on interoperable payment systems & #AccountAggregator initiative.