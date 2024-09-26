H. D. Kumaraswamy’s Tree Plantation Drive: A Step Towards Cleanliness and Environmental Awareness Under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’

Union Minister for Steel & Heavy Industries Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy led a tree plantation drive at the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative under the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign.

Collaboration and Commitment to Cleanliness

The tree plantation drive was led by Union Minister for Steel & Heavy Industries Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, who, along with Secretary Steel Shri Sandeep Poundrik, Chairman of SAIL Shri Amarendu Prakash, and CMD of NBCC Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, planted saplings, reaffirming their commitment to promoting environmental sustainability. Senior officials from Ministry of Steel, SAIL, and NBCC also took part, reinforcing their collective dedication towards advancing the nation’s goals of cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

In conclusion, this initiative marks a significant step in promoting environmental awareness. Through efforts like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024,’ Ministry of Steel reaffirms its commitment to a cleaner, greener India. The active participation of various stakeholders highlights the importance of working together to address environmental challenges, inspiring a unified commitment to a sustainable future.