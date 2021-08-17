Gwalior to have a grand Atal memorial

Bhopal: The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today addressed the former Prime Minister, the popular mass leader Late. Wreathed the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his third death anniversary. This statue was installed last year at Shaurya Smarak Chauraha, Bhopal located in Arera Hills. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in Gwalior, Mr. A grand and huge memorial will be constructed in the memory of Atal ji. Atal ji was Ajatshatru and Har Dil Aziz was a politician. He never bowed before the powerful nations of the world. He faced all the situations with pride and courage. At the time of India’s nuclear test, some countries had opposed it, but Atal ji remained firm on his resolve. The safety of the citizens of the nation was the topmost priority for him.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Late Shri. Atal ji gave a message to every countryman to remain firm on the path of duty. He was a symbol of Indian culture and rituals. If we accept even one quality out of his qualities, then it will be worthwhile. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Late Shri. On the third death anniversary of Atal ji, we take a pledge that by running the government according to his imagination, we will contribute to the creation of a glorious, glorious, powerful India.



MP Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that Atal ji believed that no one is bigger than a small heart, no one can stand with a broken heart. Atal ji was an ideal politician. His personality was all inclusive. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang and many public representatives were present on the occasion.

