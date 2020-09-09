Gurpatwant Singh Pannu,Paramjit Singh Nijjar want to tarnish the integrity of the country: BJP Leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal

Channdigah: National Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha and Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal said that the recent action by the NIA to attach Khalistani terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Paramjit Singh Nijjar to Punjab shows that these terrorists “Khalistani Manusube” only wants to tarnish the integrity of the country. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Paramjit Singh Nijjar, who have taken shelter in countries like America and Canada, run their own Khalistani organization funded by Pakistan and want to disturb peace in Punjab under the guise of organizations like Sikhs for Justice. He said recently, two Khalistani supporters who hoisted the Khalistani flag in Moga district of Punjab were arrested in Delhi. Grewal said that these terrorists make unemployed youth of Punjab their target and in the greed of some money, the youth of the country get caught in their clutches. Now the action of attachment of their property by the NIA is a message to the youth of Punjab and the country that the youth in their jest, Do not come and stay away from such anti-national temptations. Grewal said that terrorism will be eliminated completely. He said that some terrorist organizations of Jammu and Kashmir Punjab, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Hizbul Mujahideen, Deendar Anjuman, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force, Khalistan Zindabad Force, Al Qaeda Hindustan, Al Badr, Jamaat ul Mujahideen Student Islamic Moment Hindustan, Jamaat ul Mujahideen Hindustan, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front, All Uber Mujahideen like these have now gathered terrorist organizations and are also taking action at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

