New Delhi :Country’s first and world’s third fossil park at Raiyoli CM to inaugurate Dinosaur Museum Phase-2 on 26th June 2022 – Dinosaur Museum Phase-2 constructed at the cost of Rs. 16.50 crore will be a centre of attraction for experts, archaeologists, and researchers interested in studying the creation of dinosaurs as well for students from school.
Gujurat : Country's first and world's third fossil park at Raiyoli CM Bhupendra Patel to inaugurate Dinosaur Museum Phase-2 today
