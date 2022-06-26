National

Gujurat : Country’s first and world’s third fossil park at Raiyoli CM Bhupendra Patel to inaugurate Dinosaur Museum Phase-2 today

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :Country’s first and world’s third fossil park at Raiyoli CM to inaugurate Dinosaur Museum Phase-2 on 26th June 2022 – Dinosaur Museum Phase-2 constructed at the cost of Rs. 16.50 crore will be a centre of attraction for experts, archaeologists, and researchers interested in studying the creation of dinosaurs as well for students from school.

