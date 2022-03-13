Gujarat Titans sign 15 partners ahead of Tata IPL debut

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans are proud to sign 15 partners ahead of their debut in the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Gujarat Titans have set the tone for their debut season with an innovative brand and marketing strategy and these partnerships reflect that philosophy.

Ather Energy , India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, have signed up as the Principal Partner of the Gujarat Titans in a multi-year deal.

Gujarat Titans have signed nine Associate Partners. Capri Global, a Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) and BKT Tires, have joined hands with the Gujarat Titans. Their logos will feature on the jersey of the Gujarat Titans.

Jio, one of India’s leading telecom companies, pipe-manufacturer Astral, have joined the bandwagon along with Simpolo Ceramics to feature on the shoulders of the Gujarat Titans jersey.

The headgear will sport logos of two associate partners. ACKO, the tech-first insurance company, and toothsi, the ‘Great Smiles Partner’ take their spots on the headgear.

Meesho – a fashion e-commerce portal – have signed on to feature on the trousers of the Gujarat Titans team kit alongside FanCode.

In addition, the Gujarat Titans have also signed four official partners. Dream11, audio wearable manufacture boAt and Kotak Cards have come on board. Amul are the official beverage partners.

Radio Mirchi are Gujarat Titans’ official radio partner.

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gujarat Titans, said, “Ahead of our debut in the IPL, we have joined hands with as many as 15 well-known brands. We at Gujarat Titans believe in innovation and excellence and our partners reflect those core values as well. The aim of these partnerships is to add value to each other’s campaigns and to mark a successful debut for the Gujarat Titans in all spheres. As we embark on an exciting journey ahead, we welcome each and every one of our partners and are grateful for the faith they have shown in us. The Gujarat Titans also acknowledge Rise Worldwide for their support and guidance in facilitating these partnerships.”