New Delhi: Gujarat records 366 COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total to 11,746. With 35 deaths in state, toll climbs to 694. A total of 305 patients were discharged in 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the total tally to 4804. The discharged patients include 181 from Ahmedabad, 47 from Vadodara and 36 from Surat .

