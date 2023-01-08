Gujarat, International Kite Festival kicked off in Ahmedabad today with great zeal and enthusiasm. Organized by Gujarat Tourism at Sabarmati Riverfront, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the festival which is being held after a gap of two years. This time the festival is being organized on the G20 theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

Inaugurating the festival, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the annual turnover of the kite industry in Gujarat has reached around 625 crore rupees. The industry is giving employment to 1 lakh 30 thousand people. AIR correspondent reports that Kite flyers from around 68 countries including G 20 countries are participating in the festival with their unique kites. A Guinness World Record was created at the festival today for the highest number of kite flyers from different countries flying kites simultaneously.

A special Parade was organized by international and national kite flyers at the inauguration ceremony. Static display of G-20 logo in Sabarmati River, theme pavilion displaying the history of kites, and workshops on making and flying kites are among the major attractions of the International Kite festival this year. Apart from Ahmedabad, the International kite festival will also be organized in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dwarka, Somnath, Dhordo and Kevadia