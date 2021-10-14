Gujarat Gave a Big Boost to Khadi sale on 2nd October; Broke Previous Records

New Delhi: Pursuant to the appeal of the Prime Minister, this Gandhi Jayanti saw a massive sale of Khadi products in Gujarat, the land of the Mahatma. On 2nd October this year, the overall sale of Khadi products stood at Rs 3.25 crore across all 311 Khadi India outlets in Gujarat. The sale of Khadi in Gujarat this year has increased by Rs 33.12 lakh, 11.32% as compared to the year 2020, when the gross sale of Khadi in the state on 2nd October stood at Rs 2.92 crore. The sales figure this year is significantly high given the pandemic situation after the second wave of Covid-19, which had severely affected Gujarat just a few months ago.

In order to give special boost to Khadi sales, KVIC set up exhibition cum sales outlets at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot railway stations as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” in which Khadi’s sale worth Rs 5.14 lakh was recorded. In addition to this, KVIC also organized special Khadi exhibitions at Sabarmati Riverfront, Space Application Centre, ISRO and GST Headquarters in Ahmedabad where Khadi products worth Rs 3.94 lakh, Rs 6.42 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh respectively were sold.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the massive sales to the frequent appeals of the Prime Minister to buy and promote Khadi and also the acceptance of Khadi among the masses in Gujarat. He said, KVIC is constantly adding new products to cater to the larger consumer base, while maintaining the highest quality standards despite challenges.