Gujarat CM to dedicate Kakrapar-Gordha-Vad lift Irrigation scheme

Gandhinagar, Saturday: Gujarat Chief Minister Mr. Vijay Rupani will dedicate Kakrapar-Gordha-Vad lift irrigation scheme worth Rs. 570 crores providing irrigation facility to 49500 acres of land of 89 tribal villages of Surat District on 10th January 2021 Sunday at 9:30 A.M.

The CM expressed his decisive commitment to provide water enrichment through Lift Irrigation-Lifting Irrigation Scheme in such areas.

Accordingly, under this Kakrapar-Gordha-Vad Udvahan Irrigation Scheme, water will be supplied to 49500 acres of land to a total of 89 villages including 61 of Mandvi taluka and 28 of Mangrol taluka. About 29000 tribal farmer families will be benefitted.

As a result of this lift irrigation scheme to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, 3 medium dams, 2 large lakes and 30 check dams as well as storage of water in 6 ravines will raise the water level in these tribal areas.

Minister of State for Forests and Tribal Development Mr. Ganpat Singh Vasava, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Mr. Ishwarbhai Parmar, State President of BJP & MP of Navsari Mr. C.R. Patil, MP of Bardoli Mr. Prabhubhai Vasava and MP of Surat Darshanben Jardosh will join on the occasion.

