Gujarat CM extends electricity bill payment due date following lockdown situation

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Shri Vijaybhai Rupani has made an important decision for electricity users in the state. As per this decision, the deadline for payment of electricity bills for the month of March-April has been extended till May 30, 2020 to the electricity customers of all the electricity distribution companies in the state.

The Chief Minister has also decided to provide financial relief to the small and middle class traders, shopkeepers and industries of the state by exempting all such LT customers of the state from levying fixed charge demand charge on their April electricity bills.

Earlier, the state government had decided to exempt only such closed LT power users from fixed charge because of lockdown. The Chief Minister has now announced to exempt all LT electricity consumers from such fixed charge with a view to provide more financial relief to small and medium traders, shopkeepers and industrialists.

The Chief Minister has also decided not to charge fixed charge to HT customers in the state whose power consumption during lockdown which was less than 50 % of the average consumption of the previous 3 months. This exemption will not apply to bank telecom companies, petrochemical complex refineries and dairy as well as hospitals.

Private hospitals are largely closed during lockdown, However hospitals whose power consumption is 50% less than the average of the previous 3 months of lockdown are exempted from fixed charge demand charge.

