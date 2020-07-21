Gujarat Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister e-dedicate COVID Hospital in Surat

Surat: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani e-dedicated under-construction 1,000-bed Stemcell Hospital on the New Civil Hospital campus in Surat readied for novel coronavirus patients completed on a war footing in 15 days in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel from here today. It has 221 beds for ICU.

Mr. Rupani who had visited this hospital on July 4 last directed the district administration and the health department to complete the work fast. And they did it in 15 days. He complimented the entire team for the feat.

Minister of State for Health Kishor Kanani declared the hospital open by unveiling the plaque.

With the availability of over 19,000 beds with adequate number of ventilators and medicines, Mr. Rupani said there are no more complaints from anywhere in the state about shortage of beds for the treatment and care of COVID-19 patients.

With the addition of 1,000 beds to 1,500 hospitals in government hospitals, he said that Surat has now 3,300 beds available for COVID-19, including 800 in private hospitals.

Expressing his extra concern for the rising cases in Surat, he said that micro planning, intensive surveillance and frequent trips by Dhanvantari Raths. The additional capacity created in hospitals would be useful for patients of other diseases as well in future. The government did not just went on adding beds and created facilities but also ensured timely treatment.

He said that Gujarat Government’s intensive and well-planned steps to combat and contain COVID-19 helped stop the spread the global pandemic to a large extent in the state.He exuded confidence that the state will the fight against the virus, by converting crisis into opportunity with people’s maintaining social distancing and other protocols.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel said that readying 1,000-bed modern hospitals with all the facilities in 15 days would be written in golden letters in the history of Gujarat. He said the state government is committed to implement Special COVID Care Centre in Surat, befitting its municipal corporation status.

Those present on the occasion included Member of Parliament C.R. Patil and Darshanaben Jardosh, MLAs Sangitaben, Zankhanaben and Harsh Sanghvi, Mayor Jagdish Patel, Special Senior Officer for Surat M.S. Patel, Municipal Commissioner and others.

