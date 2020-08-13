Guj CM Vijaybhai Rupani announces ‘Mukhyamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana’

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Mr. Vijay Rupani announces Mukhyamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Nitin Patel, Agriculture Minister Mr. R. C. Faldu, Minister of State Mr. Jaydrathsinh Parmar and Chief Secretary Mr. Anil Mukim keeping in mind the welfare of farmers of the state.

Mr. Rupani added that irregularity of rainfall, especially in kharif season, is a factor causing economic loss to farmers. He said that State Government has decided to implement this scheme to provide aid to all farmers in times of such calamities or crop damage during such irregularities in rainfall in kharif season.

The benefits of Mukhyamantri Kishan Sahay Yojana will cover all the farmers of the state. Around 56 lakh farmers of the state will be benefited through this scheme and farmers will not have to pay any premium for this scheme.

Briefing about the scheme Mr. Rupani said that, the farmers paying premium were benefited in crop insurance scheme, but under this scheme aid will be provided without any premium.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDFR) benefits will be kept unchanged and Mukhyamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana will be provided.

Briefing media about the benefits of the scheme Mr. Rupani said that, provision is being made to provide assistance in 3 natural risk circumstances like 1)Drought 2)Heavy Rainfall & 3) Unseasonal Rainfall (Mavthu).

The details of the assistance for the above mention 3 risks are:

In case of Drought:

A taluka which has received less than 10 inches of rainfall during the current season or has not received four consecutive weeks (28 days) of rainfall between the two monsoons in the period from the onset of monsoon in the state till 31st August, i.e. zero rainfall and damaged crops (Drought) risk will be considered.

In case of Heavy Rainfall

The taluka will be considered as a unit in case of heavy rains such as cloudburst, continuous heavy rains including 35 inches or more in 48 hours for districts of South Gujarat region (Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Dang) and in all districts of the state except 48 hours. Rainfall of 25 inches or more recorded as per the rain gauge of the revenue taluka thenthe damage to the standing crop planted will be considered as risk of heavy rainfall.

In case of Unseasonal Rainfall

Rain gauge of the revenue taluka from 15th October to 15th November receives more than 50mm of rain in 48 consecutive hours and if the crop is damaged in the field, than it will be considered as a risk of Unseasonal Rainfall.

Detailing about the eligibility of farmer beneficiaries of the scheme Mr. Ruapni said that, All the 8-A holder farmer account holders registered in the revenue records across the state and the recognized farmers under the Forest Right Act will be considered as beneficiaries.

The scheme will be implemented in Kharif 2020. Farmers should have planted in kharif season for the benefit of this scheme.

Detailing on Mukhyamantri Kishan Sahay Yojana the CM said that, Assistance for a loss of 33% to 60% Rs. 20,000 & above 60% Rs. 25,000 per hectare will be paid upto maximum of 4 hectares. Farmers will also be eligible to get additional compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund in case of crop loss due to natural calamities, clarified CM.

A PORTAL will be prepared to get the application of farmers online.

Beneficiary farmers will have to go to the e-gram center and apply online on the portal. The approved assistance will be paid directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries through DBT.

A special grievance redressal mechanism will be set up to address the queries of the beneficiary farmers.

A toll free number service will be provided to guide farmers.

As per the announcement made by the CM, a list of crop damaged talukas/ villages due Drought, Heavy Rainfall of Unseasonal Rainfall will be prepared by District Collector. The Collector will have to report the Revenue department of State Government in 7 days. A special team for the survey will be allocated to review the damage to the crops which shall be completed in 15 days. After the completion of the survey, the list of farmers eligible for assistance under this scheme will be announced by order signed by the District Development Officer.The list will be of two types of losses, 33% to 60% and more than 60% losses, he added.

On the occasion Secretary to Agriculture Department Mr. Manish Bhardwaj and other senior officials remained present.

