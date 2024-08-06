GSV conducts executive training on “Safety Management System” for the Aviation Sector

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) has started its first executive training program for the aviation sector at the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD) at Dwaraka, New Delhi, since yesterday. The three-day program from August 5th to August 7th will be focused on “Safety Management Systems” for working professionals, it is conducted in collaboration with Airbus.

The program has received an enthusiastic response, attracting participants from leading airlines such as IndiGo, Vistara, as well as representatives from Airbus and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Notably, the course is also being attended by international professionals, including four participants from Nepal and four from Bhutan. The instructors for the program are leading experts from the industry.

The course was inaugurated by Group Captain GVG Yugandhar Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran Director, Air India Aviation Academy in presence of GSV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj Choudhary and Dean (Executive Education) Prof. Pradeep Garg.

It is worth noting that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (A Central University operated under the Ministry of Railways) with a mandate to cover the entire transportation and logistics sector had recently announced partnership with Airbus to promote aerospace education, training and research in India. Working in “Industry-driven” approach, GSV is already conducting regular education (Bachelors/Masters/Doctoral levels) and executive education programs for various transportation and logistics sectors such as Railways, Ports & Shipping and Metro Rail Technology. GSV has also started B.Tech in Aviation Engineering from this academic year.