GSTN Hosts GST Analytics Hackathon to Boost Tax Compliance with Predictive Analytics

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) is organising the GST Analytics Hackathon, an initiative to drive innovation in tax compliance through predictive analytics. This challenge invites Indian students, researchers, and professionals from startups and companies to develop a predictive model for GST analytics framework. The Hackathon would take place over 45 days from the start of registration to the final date for submission of developed prototypes.

The eligibility, prize and other details of the GST Analytics Hackathon are:

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals affiliated with academic institutions or business organizations.

Prizes: Participants can compete for a total prize pool of ₹50 lakhs, which includes a first prize of ₹25 lakh, a second prize of ₹12 lakh, a third prize of ₹7 lakh, and consolation prizes worth ₹1 lakh. Additionally, a special prize of ₹5 lakhs will be awarded to the best performing all-women team.

Registration and Participation: Prospective participants can register and access detailed information, including data sets and competition guidelines, at:

https://event.data.gov.in/event/gst-analytics-hackathon/

All eligible innovators are invited to join in creating an advanced analytics model in GST. This initiative by GSTN provides an excellent opportunity to innovate and contribute towards nation building, with scope for personal rewards at the same time.