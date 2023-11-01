GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at ₹1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13% Y-o-Y

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2023 is ₹ 1,72,003 crore out of which ₹ 30,062 crore is CGST, ₹ 38,171 crore is SGST, ₹ 91,315 crore (including ₹ 42,127 crore collected on import of goods) is IGST and ₹ 12,456 crore (including ₹ 1,294 crore collected on import of goods) is cess.

The government has settled ₹ 42,873 crore to CGST and ₹ 36,614 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of October, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹72,934 crore for CGST and ₹ 74,785 crore for SGST.

The gross GST revenue for the month of October, 2023 is 13% higher than that in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) is also 13% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at Rs. 1.66 lakh crore and is 11% per cent more than that in the same period in the previous financial year.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table below shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of October 2023.

Chart: Trends in GST Collection

Table: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs

April-October (Rs. in crore)

Pre-Settlement SGST Post-Settlement SGST[1] State/UT 2022-23 2023-24 Growth 2022-23 2023-24 Growth Jammu and Kashmir 1,318 1,762 34% 4,299 4,817 12% Himachal Pradesh 1,341 1,546 15% 3,368 3,302 -2% Punjab 4,457 4,903 10% 11,378 13,115 15% Chandigarh 351 389 11% 1,227 1,342 9% Uttarakhand 2,805 3,139 12% 4,513 4,890 8% Haryana 10,657 11,637 9% 18,291 20,358 11% Delhi 8,000 9,064 13% 16,796 18,598 11% Rajasthan 8,832 9,859 12% 19,922 22,571 13% Uttar Pradesh 15,848 18,880 19% 38,731 42,482 10% Bihar 4,110 4,731 15% 13,768 15,173 10% Sikkim 179 297 66% 489 629 29% Arunachal Pradesh 282 378 34% 932 1,155 24% Nagaland 125 177 42% 564 619 10% Manipur 166 210 27% 812 659 -19% Mizoram 105 168 60% 488 573 18% Tripura 242 299 23% 847 928 9% Meghalaya 265 353 33% 841 988 17% Assam 2,987 3,428 15% 7,237 8,470 17% West Bengal 12,682 13,799 9% 22,998 24,607 7% Jharkhand 4,329 5,152 19% 6,466 7,128 10% Odisha 8,265 9,374 13% 11,031 12,723 15% Chhattisgarh 4,285 4,773 11% 6,421 7,656 19% Madhya Pradesh 6,062 7,384 22% 15,418 18,100 17% Gujarat 21,644 24,005 11% 32,943 36,322 10% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 381 372 -3% 709 606 -15% Maharashtra 48,870 58,057 19% 74,612 84,712 14% Karnataka 20,165 23,400 16% 37,924 42,657 12% Goa 1,111 1,307 18% 2,024 2,299 14% Lakshadweep 6 16 162% 18 66 259% Kerala 7,016 8,082 15% 17,450 18,370 5% Tamil Nadu 20,836 23,661 14% 34,334 37,476 9% Puducherry 271 288 6% 695 833 20% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 112 125 12% 287 311 8% Telangana 9,538 11,377 19% 21,301 23,478 10% Andhra Pradesh 7,347 8,128 11% 16,441 18,488 12% Ladakh 81 121 49% 311 377 21% Other Territory 97 140 44% 281 685 144% Grand Total 2,35,167 2,70,777 15% 4,46,167 4,97,562 12%

[1] Post-Settlement GST is cumulative of the GST revenues of the States/UTs and the SGST portion of the IGST settled to the States/UTs