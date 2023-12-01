National

GST Revenue collection for November 2023, at ₹1,67,929 lakh crore records highest growth rate of 15% Y-o-Y

Gross GST collection crosses ₹1.60 lakh crore mark for the sixth time in FY 2023-24

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi,1st December: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2023 is ₹1,67,929 crore out of which CGST is ₹30,420 crore, SGST is ₹38,226 crore, IGST is ₹87,009 crore (including ₹39,198 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,274 crore (including ₹ 1,036 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹37,878 crore to CGST and ₹31,557 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of November, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹68,297 crore for CGST and ₹69,783 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of November, 2023 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and highest for any month year-on-year during 2023-24, upto November 2023. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the sixth time that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.The gross GST collection for the FY 2023-24 ending November, 2023 [₹13,32,440 crore, averaging ₹1.66 lakh per month] is 11.9 % higher than the gross GST collection for the FY 2022-23 ending November, 2022 [₹11,90,920 crore, averaging ₹1.49 lakh crore per month].

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of November 2023 as compared to November 2022. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of November 2023.

Chart: Gross GST Collection (Rs. crore)

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during November, 2023[1]

(Rs. Crore)

State/UT Nov-22 Nov-23 Growth (%)
Jammu and Kashmir                 430                 469 9%
Himachal Pradesh                 672                 802 19%
Punjab              1,669              2,265 36%
Chandigarh                 175                 210 20%
Uttarakhand              1,280              1,601 25%
Haryana              6,769              9,732 44%
Delhi              4,566              5,347 17%
Rajasthan              3,618              4,682 29%
Uttar Pradesh              7,254              8,973 24%
Bihar              1,317              1,388 5%
Sikkim                 209                 234 12%
Arunachal Pradesh                   62                   92 48%
Nagaland                   34                   67 99%
Manipur                   50                   40 -21%
Mizoram                   24                   33 37%
Tripura                   60                   83 39%
Meghalaya                 162                 163 1%
Assam              1,080              1,232 14%
West Bengal              4,371              4,915 12%
Jharkhand              2,551              2,633 3%
Odisha              4,162              4,295 3%
Chhattisgarh              2,448              2,936 20%
Madhya Pradesh              2,890              3,646 26%
Gujarat              9,333            10,853 16%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 305 333 9%
Maharashtra            21,611            25,585 18%
Karnataka            10,238            11,970 17%
Goa                 447                 503 12%
Lakshadweep                      0                      0 -15%
Kerala              2,094              2,515 20%
Tamil Nadu              8,551            10,255 20%
Puducherry                 209                 228 9%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands                   23                   31 37%
Telangana              4,228              4,986 18%
Andhra Pradesh              3,134              4,093 31%
Ladakh                   50                   62 25%
Other Territory                 184                 222 21%
Center Jurisdiction                 154                 223 45%
Grand Total 1,06,416 1,27,695 20%

Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs

April-November (Rs. crore)

  Pre-Settlement SGST Post-Settlement SGST[2]
State/UT 2022-23 2023-24 Growth 2022-23 2023-24 Growth
Jammu and Kashmir 1,513 1,960 30%   4,892     5,367 10%
Himachal Pradesh  1,547  1,731 12%   3,838  3,701 -4%
Punjab  5,102  5,612 10% 12,906   14,734 14%
Chandigarh     401     439 9%   1,414  1,505 6%
Uttarakhand  3,193  3,625 14%   5,157  5,586 8%
Haryana 12,052 13,415 11% 20,761 23,134 11%
Delhi  9,127 10,340 13% 19,202 21,037 10%
Rajasthan 10,146 11,348 12% 22,853 25,699 12%
Uttar Pradesh 17,924 21,624 21% 43,951 49,282 12%
Bihar  4,715  5,377 14% 15,672 16,991 8%
Sikkim     202     321 59%    558      677 21%
Arunachal Pradesh     311     418 34% 1,059  1,276 21%
Nagaland     138     206 49%    635      701 10%
Manipur     190     229 20%    924      730 -21%
Mizoram     117     182 56%    557      634 14%
Tripura     272     335 23%    955  1,037 9%
Meghalaya     298     394 32%    961  1,103 15%
Assam  3,379  3,885 15% 8,236  9,553 16%
West Bengal 14,298 15,600 9% 25,878 28,042 8%
Jharkhand  4,947  5,866 19% 7,374  8,116 10%
Odisha  9,279 10,626 15% 12,486 15,515 24%
Chhattisgarh  4,838  5,398 12% 7,366  8,831 20%
Madhya Pradesh  6,979  8,496 22% 17,772 20,673 16%
Gujarat 24,753 27,671 12% 37,497 41,545 11%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu     427     426 0%  792  699 -12%
Maharashtra 55,650 65,983 19% 84,633 96,551 14%
Karnataka 23,026 26,713 16% 43,152 48,766 13%
Goa  1,272  1,487 17% 2,325  2,616 13%
Lakshadweep 6       16 157%      20        69 239%
Kerala  8,005  9,171 15% 19,657 20,623 5%
Tamil Nadu 23,802 27,046 14% 38,849 42,472 9%
Puducherry     308     330 7%    793      933 18%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands     123     140 14%    322      347 8%
Telangana 10,926 12,994 19% 24,460 26,691 9%
Andhra Pradesh  8,325  9,291 12% 18,742 20,952 12%
Ladakh     111     155 40%    378      457 21%
Other Territory     114     156 37%    329      702 113%
Grand Total 2,67,818 3,09,003 15% 5,07,355 5,67,464 12%
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.