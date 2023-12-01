GST Revenue collection for November 2023, at ₹1,67,929 lakh crore records highest growth rate of 15% Y-o-Y

New Delhi,1st December: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2023 is ₹1,67,929 crore out of which CGST is ₹30,420 crore, SGST is ₹38,226 crore, IGST is ₹87,009 crore (including ₹39,198 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,274 crore (including ₹ 1,036 crore collected on import of goods).
The government has settled ₹37,878 crore to CGST and ₹31,557 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of November, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹68,297 crore for CGST and ₹69,783 crore for the SGST.
The revenues for the month of November, 2023 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and highest for any month year-on-year during 2023-24, upto November 2023. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the sixth time that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.The gross GST collection for the FY 2023-24 ending November, 2023 [₹13,32,440 crore, averaging ₹1.66 lakh per month] is 11.9 % higher than the gross GST collection for the FY 2022-23 ending November, 2022 [₹11,90,920 crore, averaging ₹1.49 lakh crore per month].
The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of November 2023 as compared to November 2022. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of November 2023.
Chart: Gross GST Collection (Rs. crore)
State-wise growth of GST Revenues during November, 2023[1]
(Rs. Crore)
|State/UT
|Nov-22
|Nov-23
|Growth (%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|430
|469
|9%
|Himachal Pradesh
|672
|802
|19%
|Punjab
|1,669
|2,265
|36%
|Chandigarh
|175
|210
|20%
|Uttarakhand
|1,280
|1,601
|25%
|Haryana
|6,769
|9,732
|44%
|Delhi
|4,566
|5,347
|17%
|Rajasthan
|3,618
|4,682
|29%
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,254
|8,973
|24%
|Bihar
|1,317
|1,388
|5%
|Sikkim
|209
|234
|12%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|62
|92
|48%
|Nagaland
|34
|67
|99%
|Manipur
|50
|40
|-21%
|Mizoram
|24
|33
|37%
|Tripura
|60
|83
|39%
|Meghalaya
|162
|163
|1%
|Assam
|1,080
|1,232
|14%
|West Bengal
|4,371
|4,915
|12%
|Jharkhand
|2,551
|2,633
|3%
|Odisha
|4,162
|4,295
|3%
|Chhattisgarh
|2,448
|2,936
|20%
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,890
|3,646
|26%
|Gujarat
|9,333
|10,853
|16%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|305
|333
|9%
|Maharashtra
|21,611
|25,585
|18%
|Karnataka
|10,238
|11,970
|17%
|Goa
|447
|503
|12%
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|-15%
|Kerala
|2,094
|2,515
|20%
|Tamil Nadu
|8,551
|10,255
|20%
|Puducherry
|209
|228
|9%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|23
|31
|37%
|Telangana
|4,228
|4,986
|18%
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,134
|4,093
|31%
|Ladakh
|50
|62
|25%
|Other Territory
|184
|222
|21%
|Center Jurisdiction
|154
|223
|45%
|Grand Total
|1,06,416
|1,27,695
|20%
Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs
April-November (Rs. crore)
|Pre-Settlement SGST
|Post-Settlement SGST[2]
|State/UT
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Growth
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Growth
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,513
|1,960
|30%
|4,892
|5,367
|10%
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,547
|1,731
|12%
|3,838
|3,701
|-4%
|Punjab
|5,102
|5,612
|10%
|12,906
|14,734
|14%
|Chandigarh
|401
|439
|9%
|1,414
|1,505
|6%
|Uttarakhand
|3,193
|3,625
|14%
|5,157
|5,586
|8%
|Haryana
|12,052
|13,415
|11%
|20,761
|23,134
|11%
|Delhi
|9,127
|10,340
|13%
|19,202
|21,037
|10%
|Rajasthan
|10,146
|11,348
|12%
|22,853
|25,699
|12%
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,924
|21,624
|21%
|43,951
|49,282
|12%
|Bihar
|4,715
|5,377
|14%
|15,672
|16,991
|8%
|Sikkim
|202
|321
|59%
|558
|677
|21%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|311
|418
|34%
|1,059
|1,276
|21%
|Nagaland
|138
|206
|49%
|635
|701
|10%
|Manipur
|190
|229
|20%
|924
|730
|-21%
|Mizoram
|117
|182
|56%
|557
|634
|14%
|Tripura
|272
|335
|23%
|955
|1,037
|9%
|Meghalaya
|298
|394
|32%
|961
|1,103
|15%
|Assam
|3,379
|3,885
|15%
|8,236
|9,553
|16%
|West Bengal
|14,298
|15,600
|9%
|25,878
|28,042
|8%
|Jharkhand
|4,947
|5,866
|19%
|7,374
|8,116
|10%
|Odisha
|9,279
|10,626
|15%
|12,486
|15,515
|24%
|Chhattisgarh
|4,838
|5,398
|12%
|7,366
|8,831
|20%
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,979
|8,496
|22%
|17,772
|20,673
|16%
|Gujarat
|24,753
|27,671
|12%
|37,497
|41,545
|11%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|427
|426
|0%
|792
|699
|-12%
|Maharashtra
|55,650
|65,983
|19%
|84,633
|96,551
|14%
|Karnataka
|23,026
|26,713
|16%
|43,152
|48,766
|13%
|Goa
|1,272
|1,487
|17%
|2,325
|2,616
|13%
|Lakshadweep
|6
|16
|157%
|20
|69
|239%
|Kerala
|8,005
|9,171
|15%
|19,657
|20,623
|5%
|Tamil Nadu
|23,802
|27,046
|14%
|38,849
|42,472
|9%
|Puducherry
|308
|330
|7%
|793
|933
|18%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|123
|140
|14%
|322
|347
|8%
|Telangana
|10,926
|12,994
|19%
|24,460
|26,691
|9%
|Andhra Pradesh
|8,325
|9,291
|12%
|18,742
|20,952
|12%
|Ladakh
|111
|155
|40%
|378
|457
|21%
|Other Territory
|114
|156
|37%
|329
|702
|113%
|Grand Total
|2,67,818
|3,09,003
|15%
|5,07,355
|5,67,464
|12%