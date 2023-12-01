GST Revenue collection for November 2023, at ₹1,67,929 lakh crore records highest growth rate of 15% Y-o-Y

New Delhi,1st December: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2023 is ₹1,67,929 crore out of which CGST is ₹30,420 crore, SGST is ₹38,226 crore, IGST is ₹87,009 crore (including ₹39,198 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,274 crore (including ₹ 1,036 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹37,878 crore to CGST and ₹31,557 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of November, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹68,297 crore for CGST and ₹69,783 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of November, 2023 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and highest for any month year-on-year during 2023-24, upto November 2023. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the sixth time that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.The gross GST collection for the FY 2023-24 ending November, 2023 [₹13,32,440 crore, averaging ₹1.66 lakh per month] is 11.9 % higher than the gross GST collection for the FY 2022-23 ending November, 2022 [₹11,90,920 crore, averaging ₹1.49 lakh crore per month].

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of November 2023 as compared to November 2022. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of November 2023.

Chart: Gross GST Collection (Rs. crore)

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during November, 2023[1]

(Rs. Crore)

State/UT Nov-22 Nov-23 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 430 469 9% Himachal Pradesh 672 802 19% Punjab 1,669 2,265 36% Chandigarh 175 210 20% Uttarakhand 1,280 1,601 25% Haryana 6,769 9,732 44% Delhi 4,566 5,347 17% Rajasthan 3,618 4,682 29% Uttar Pradesh 7,254 8,973 24% Bihar 1,317 1,388 5% Sikkim 209 234 12% Arunachal Pradesh 62 92 48% Nagaland 34 67 99% Manipur 50 40 -21% Mizoram 24 33 37% Tripura 60 83 39% Meghalaya 162 163 1% Assam 1,080 1,232 14% West Bengal 4,371 4,915 12% Jharkhand 2,551 2,633 3% Odisha 4,162 4,295 3% Chhattisgarh 2,448 2,936 20% Madhya Pradesh 2,890 3,646 26% Gujarat 9,333 10,853 16% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 305 333 9% Maharashtra 21,611 25,585 18% Karnataka 10,238 11,970 17% Goa 447 503 12% Lakshadweep 0 0 -15% Kerala 2,094 2,515 20% Tamil Nadu 8,551 10,255 20% Puducherry 209 228 9% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 31 37% Telangana 4,228 4,986 18% Andhra Pradesh 3,134 4,093 31% Ladakh 50 62 25% Other Territory 184 222 21% Center Jurisdiction 154 223 45% Grand Total 1,06,416 1,27,695 20%

Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs

April-November (Rs. crore)