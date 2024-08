The data regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections will be placed under ‘News and Updates’ section on the GST portal: https://www.gst.gov.in, going forward.

The other relevant data containing the break-down of the individual components and state-wise details of the GST collection and historical time-series records are also being regularly updated from 2017 under ‘GST Statistics’ in the ‘Downloads’ section of the said website.