GSS 2024 Urges Global Cooperation on International Standards for Sustainable Digital Technologies

The Fifth Global Standards Symposium (GSS-24) concluded today in New Delhi, first time in the Asia-Pacific region. This landmark symposium, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and hosted by Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, brought together record 1500 leading policymakers, innovators, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of digital transformation and the critical role of international standards in enabling the next wave of emerging technologies.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development stated that India under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has achieved unprecedented transformation, which is now globally recognized. He said that the development of international standards must be inclusive and democratic, reflecting of needs of all regions and encouraging active participation from developing countries. The Minister said, “As we conclude this remarkable symposium, I am confident that the standards we establish are more than just technical standards, but they are moral compasses, guiding us towards a future of shared global progress. India is ready to take this journey not alone, but with all of you as partners.”

The symposium, which focused on the theme “Charting the Next Digital Wave: Emerging Technologies, Innovation, and International Standards,” addressed the critical need for a cohesive and forward-looking approach to the governance and standardization of emerging technologies. GSS serves as a high-level forum, offering a platform for discussion and coordination on the most pressing issues in technology and standardization.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, inaugurated the event earlier in the morning. In his inaugural address, he emphasized India’s role as a global hub for telecommunications and digital innovation, citing India’s record of being a land of science, innovation & rules aiding in the prosperity of the world.

The symposium had a high-level segment that facilitated cooperation among industry leaders and ministers, focusing on the future of innovation and digital public infrastructure. The event called for robust international standards for AI governance. The symposium stressed the need to bridge the standards gap between developed and developing nations, ensuring equitable access to technology for all.

Key sessions explored the role of open-source technologies, blockchain-based authentication, and the impact of AI and the Metaverse on public services and industry, advocating for collaboration with developers to create a more inclusive tech ecosystem. The event also featured an AI Standards Summit, which highlighted how consensus-based standards can spark innovation across various sectors, enhancing technological advancements.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) chaired the GSS2024. It is for the first time that India took the leadership of this Symposium. The symposium concluded with a powerful Outcome Document emphasizing the crucial role of international standards in driving digital transformation globally. Dr. Upadhyay presented the key outcomes which included:

1. Driving Digital Transformation: The Outcome Document underscores international standards as the cornerstone for digital transformation globally.

2. Uniting Global Leaders: GSS-24 brought together industry giants and policymakers to discuss the impact of standards on cutting-edge technologies.

3. Innovation Through Standards: The AI Standards Summit showcased how consensus-based standards can spark innovation across various sectors, enhancing technological advancements.

4. Bridging the Gap: The symposium stressed the need to bridge the standards gap between developed and developing nations, ensuring equitable access to technology for all.

5. Harnessing AI and the Metaverse: GSS-24 highlighted the transformative potential of AI and the metaverse in public services and urban planning, urging the ITU to strengthen initiatives like the Global Initiative on Virtual Worlds.

6. Accelerating SDGs: The event underscored the vital role of international standards in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, paving the way for sustainable digital transformation.

7. High-Level Dialogues: An unprecedented high-level segment fostered collaboration among industry leaders and ministers, focusing on the future of innovation and digital public infrastructure.

8. Establishing AI Governance: GSS-24 called for robust international standards for AI governance, encouraging initiatives like AI for Good and the AI for Skills Coalition.

9. Empowering Open Source: The symposium recognized the critical role of open-source software in driving innovation, advocating for collaboration with developers to create a more inclusive tech ecosystem.

10. Celebrating Smart Cities: GSS-24 acknowledged cities excelling in smart and sustainable initiatives, reinforcing the commitment to the United for Smart Sustainable Cities (U4SSC) initiative, led by the ITU, UNECE, and UN-Habitat.

The Global Standards Symposium 2024 successfully laid the groundwork for the future of emerging technologies, demonstrating how international collaboration and standardization can drive innovation while ensuring inclusive growth. The outcome document of symposium lays the foundation for discussion at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24), which is set to take place from October 15-24, 2024, also in New Delhi.