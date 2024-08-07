National

GSI and CMPDIL Explore New Coal and Lignite Blocks: Detailed Report Released

By Odisha Diary bureau

Regional Coal and Lignite block exploration are done by Geological Survey ofIndia (GSI), Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Private companies. Details areas under:

Details of number of new regional coal and lignite blocks explored by GSI:

 

State No.  of Blocks

during2021-22

 No.  of Blocks

during2022-23

 No.ofBlocksduring2023-24
       
AndhraPradesh      
Assam      
Chhattisgarh 2 2 1
MadhyaPradesh 1 2 3
Nagaland   1  
Odisha 1 2 2
Jharkhand      
WestBengal   1 1
Maharashtra   1  
Bihar 1 1 1
Meghalaya      
Telangana 1   1
Tamilnadu 1 1 1
GrandTotal 7 11 10

 

Details of the number of new regional coal and Lignite blocks explored by CMPDI

 

State No.    of Blocksduring2021-22 No.    of Blocks

during2022-23

 No.    of Blocks

during2023-24
AndhraPradesh      
Assam 1   3
Chhattisgarh 9 7 12
MadhyaPradesh 6 5 7
Nagaland 2 2 3
Odisha 3 2  
Jharkhand   2 7
WestBengal   1  
Maharashtra 2   5
Bihar 1 1 1
Meghalaya     1
Telangana     1
Tamilnadu     2
Rajasthan   3  
GrandTotal 24 23 42

During the exploration activities from 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, the total quantity of coal/lignite resources added is given below:

 

State Resource(in Million Tonne)
  Inferred Reconnaissance Totalresource
Coal
Odisha 11179.98 3117.41 14297.39
Chhattisgarh 5648.21 2247.60 7895.80
MadhyaPradesh 463.88 815.03 1278.91
Bihar 1584.14 1,584.14
Telangana 19.10 19.10
WestBengal 458.59 458.59
AndhraPradesh 1618.70 606.86 2225.56
Jharkhand 1946.46 35.25 1981.71
Nagaland 85.52 31.89 117.41
TotalCoal 21420.44 8438.18 29858.61
Lignite
TamilNadu 1045.76 1045.76
