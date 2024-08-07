GSI and CMPDIL Explore New Coal and Lignite Blocks: Detailed Report Released

Regional Coal and Lignite block exploration are done by Geological Survey ofIndia (GSI), Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Private companies. Details areas under:
Details of number of new regional coal and lignite blocks explored by GSI:
|State
|No. of Blocks
during2021-22
|No. of Blocks
during2022-23
|No.ofBlocksduring2023-24
|AndhraPradesh
|Assam
|Chhattisgarh
|2
|2
|1
|MadhyaPradesh
|1
|2
|3
|Nagaland
|1
|Odisha
|1
|2
|2
|Jharkhand
|WestBengal
|1
|1
|Maharashtra
|1
|Bihar
|1
|1
|1
|Meghalaya
|Telangana
|1
|1
|Tamilnadu
|1
|1
|1
|GrandTotal
|7
|11
|10
Details of the number of new regional coal and Lignite blocks explored by CMPDI
|State
|No. of Blocksduring2021-22
|No. of Blocks
during2022-23
|No. of Blocks
during2023-24
|AndhraPradesh
|Assam
|1
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|7
|12
|MadhyaPradesh
|6
|5
|7
|Nagaland
|2
|2
|3
|Odisha
|3
|2
|Jharkhand
|2
|7
|WestBengal
|1
|Maharashtra
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1
|1
|1
|Meghalaya
|1
|Telangana
|1
|Tamilnadu
|2
|Rajasthan
|3
|GrandTotal
|24
|23
|42
During the exploration activities from 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, the total quantity of coal/lignite resources added is given below:
|State
|Resource(in Million Tonne)
|Inferred
|Reconnaissance
|Totalresource
|Coal
|Odisha
|11179.98
|3117.41
|14297.39
|Chhattisgarh
|5648.21
|2247.60
|7895.80
|MadhyaPradesh
|463.88
|815.03
|1278.91
|Bihar
|–
|1584.14
|1,584.14
|Telangana
|19.10
|–
|19.10
|WestBengal
|458.59
|–
|458.59
|AndhraPradesh
|1618.70
|606.86
|2225.56
|Jharkhand
|1946.46
|35.25
|1981.71
|Nagaland
|85.52
|31.89
|117.41
|TotalCoal
|21420.44
|8438.18
|29858.61
|Lignite
|TamilNadu
|–
|1045.76
|1045.76