GSI and CMPDIL Explore New Coal and Lignite Blocks: Detailed Report Released

Regional Coal and Lignite block exploration are done by Geological Survey ofIndia (GSI), Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Private companies. Details areas under: Details of number of new regional coal and lignite blocks explored by GSI: State No. of Blocks during2021-22 No. of Blocks during2022-23 No.ofBlocksduring2023-24 AndhraPradesh Assam Chhattisgarh 2 2 1 MadhyaPradesh 1 2 3 Nagaland 1 Odisha 1 2 2 Jharkhand WestBengal 1 1 Maharashtra 1 Bihar 1 1 1 Meghalaya Telangana 1 1 Tamilnadu 1 1 1 GrandTotal 7 11 10

Details of the number of new regional coal and Lignite blocks explored by CMPDI

State No. of Blocksduring2021-22 No. of Blocks during2022-23 No. of Blocks during2023-24 AndhraPradesh Assam 1 3 Chhattisgarh 9 7 12 MadhyaPradesh 6 5 7 Nagaland 2 2 3 Odisha 3 2 Jharkhand 2 7 WestBengal 1 Maharashtra 2 5 Bihar 1 1 1 Meghalaya 1 Telangana 1 Tamilnadu 2 Rajasthan 3 GrandTotal 24 23 42

During the exploration activities from 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, the total quantity of coal/lignite resources added is given below: