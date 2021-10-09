Grundfos unveils an innovative drinking water & dispensing solution

New Delhi : Today, Grundfos unveiled an innovative drinking water and dispensing solution in Delhi. This affordable solution consists of intelligent pumps that controls a membrane treatment system and a dispenser that provides clean and safe drinking water.

Grundfos also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TATA Projects to cooperate and explore projects jointly in the area of environment, sustainability and water. This will be done through cooperation and Joint Ventures in the areas of technology, identification of market and joint business development. This MoU is aligned to the ongoing Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India.

The Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India is a key step forward in strengthening the collaboration between both countries. This partnership is highly important in times like these – where both countries are focusing on expanding economic ties, green growth, and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen and Danish Ambassador to India, H. E. Freddy Svane were present during the signing of the MoU. They were joined by senior delegates from the Danish and senior leaders from both TATA Projects and Grundfos.

Speaking during this signing, H. E. Freddy Svane, said “This MoU is a good example of how sustainable technology and collaboration can help strengthen the ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ between Denmark and India. Both countries are working on a government-to-government level in the strategic sectors of energy, water and environment, urbanisation and Intellectual Property Rights. This mutually beneficial arrangement enables Denmark to deliver sustainable solutions to India that will help both countries.”

Stéphane Simonetta, Group Executive Vice President, COO, Grundfos added, “Grundfos is proud to be partnering with TATA Projects to deliver innovative and green solutions to address India’s water and environmental challenges. With TATA Projects’ expertise in water and waste-water management solutions in the country and our intelligent solutions, this collaboration has the potential to strengthen India’s water security and create jobs. Once again, we collaborate to pioneer solutions, improving quality of life for people.”

Rahul Shah, COO – Urban Infrastructure, Tata Projects Ltd, added, “While this solution is providing clean water to our construction staff and workers, we see a potential to scale the reach of this type of solution to communities that need decentralized drinking water solutions.”

The Grundfos solution is currently housed within a 20-feet container, to provide drinking water to 2,000+ constructions workers and staff in Delhi.