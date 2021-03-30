GRSE pays interim dividend cheque of Rs 32.85 crore for FY 2020-21 to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Mini Ratna shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), has paid interim dividend of Rs 44.10 crore for Financial Year (FY) 2020-2021 to its shareholders. Interim dividend cheque of Rs 32,85,63,774/- as the share of Government was handed over to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh by Chairman & Managing Director of GRSE, Kolkata Rear Admiral V K Saxena, IN (Retd) in New Delhi on March 30, 2021. Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the GRSE has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.85 per equity share of Rs.10 for FY 2020-2021. The DPSU has been consistent in paying dividend to the shareholders and has done so every year for the last 27 years.

Since its inception in 1960, the GRSE has the distinction of being the only defence shipyard to have delivered more than 100 warships (107 warships as on date). The shipyard has an order book position which stands at Rs 25887/- Crore as on December 31, 2020.