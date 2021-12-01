GRSE-KPDD Unit inaugurated; To develop dynamic partnership in exploring new business opportunities in ship repair and refit

New Delhi : Vinit Kumar, Chairman, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP)and Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE)jointly inaugurated the GRSE-KPDD (Khidderpore Dry Dock) Unit in Kolkata today. This comes as part of a Concession Agreement signed between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Mini Ratna Category 1 Defence PSU and a leading warship building company of India, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) on 7th October, 2021 in presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, towards development & utilisation of three existing dry docks of Khidderpore, Kolkata.

Under the agreement, both GRSE & SMP, Kolkata shall look forward towards developing a dynamic partnership in exploring new business opportunities in Ship repair & refit of Defence & commercial segments, leading to revenue generation and contributing to skill development, infrastructure upgrade and employment generation in Kolkata.