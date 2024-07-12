Grievances resolved in CPGRAMS along with notable success stories

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released a list of grievances redressed for the first 11 days of July, 2024. According to the same, from 1st to 11th July, 2024, 90,686 were redressed by the Central Ministries/Departments and 25,989 grievances were redressed by States/UTs.

The Top 5 Ministries/Departments in GoI for grievance redressal for the period from 1st to 11th July, 2024 are as follows:

S. No. Name of Central Ministries/Departments Total Disposal 1 Department of Rural Development 44,679 2 Ministry of Labour and Employment 6,562 3 Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) 5,109 4 Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 4,915 5 Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) 3,338

The Top 5 States/UTs for grievance redressal for the period from 1st to 11th July, 2024 are as follows:

S. No. Name of State Total Disposal 1 Uttar Pradesh 9,519 2 Assam 3,192 3 Gujarat 2,632 4 Haryana 1,309 5 Bihar 1,259

The following 5 success stories in effective grievance redressal are presented:

Grievance of Shri Rajiv Dhir – Delay in settlement of Insurance Claim

Shri Rajiv Dhir, from New Delhi, lodged a grievance on the CPGRAMS Portal with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding the delayed insurance claim from LIC for his deceased mother. He filed his claim in last week of April, 2024, but claim was not settled. After waiting for the reply, he filed his grievance on the portal and the resolution was done with the claim amount of 4 policies amounting to Rs. 4,51,649, Rs. 8,46,000, Rs. 7,01,500 and Rs. 7,89,000 each was released within 4 days of filing the grievance. Grievance of Sm. Krithikaa S – Non receipt of Income Tax refund amounting to Rs.72,756/-

Mrs. Krithikaa, lodged a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal with Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) regarding the failed refund issue requests. The resolution was made and the amount of Rs. 74,210/- was credited to her prevalidated bank account. Grievance of Shri Gagan Tiwari – Overcharging by the Tea Stall at the Railway Station

Shri Gagan Tiwari filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS Portal with the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) regarding overcharging at the tea stall at the Anand Vihar Terminal Station, Delhi, where tea priced at Rs. 10 was being sold for Rs. 15. Within a weeks’ time of filing the grievance, the Ministry of Railways took prompt action against the vendor in question, and was penalized with Catering License Fine of Rs. 1,180/-, as per the terms and conditions of the contract agreement. Grievance of Ms. Kewali devi – Gas connection under PMAY 2.0

Ms. Kewali Devi faced issues obtaining a gas cylinder under PMAY 2.0, despite approval and three refills, being asked to pay extra amount of Rs. 1500/- for the cylinder and finding the stove unavailable. After multiple unsuccessful visits and similar complaints from others, she filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal and eventually received the cylinder and connection.

Grievance of Sh. Kabir Khanna – Non-receipt of refunds amounting to Rs. 75,000

Mr. Kabir Khanna registered for a UPSC course with BYJU’s company. Dissatisfied with the course, he applied for a refund of Rs. 75,000/- in November, 2023. Despite numerous calls and emails over 6-7 months and continued EMI deductions, he lodged a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal with the Department of Consumer Affairs, and received the refund within 16 days of filing the grievance.

Citizens can register and file a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal by logging onto the portal www.pgportal.gov.in